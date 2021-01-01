पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

BSP अध्यक्ष ने मोदी सरकार को चेताया:मायावती ने कहा- कृषि कानूनों की वापसी की मांग को माने सरकार, गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर 'कील' बंदी को बताया गलत

लखनऊ2 घंटे पहले
  • मायावती ने कहा- किसानों के आंदोलन से बजट सत्र हो रहा प्रभावित
  • आंदोलित किसानों के प्रति सरकारी रवैया के कारण बड़ा नुकसान हो रहा

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान आंदोलन का आज 70वां दिन है। आंदोलन को मजबूत करने के लिए किसान लगातार दिल्ली पहुंच रहे हैं। इस बीच बुधवार को बहुजन समाज पार्टी (BSP) की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष मायावती ने केंद्र की मोदी सरकार को चेताया है। मायावती ने कहा, 'तीन कृषि कानूनों के वापसी की मांग को मान लेना चाहिए। किसानों के आंदोलन की वजह से संसद के बजट सत्र में भी जरूरी कामकाज व जनहित के खास मुद्दे पहले दिन से प्रभावित हो रहे हैं।'

देश का नुकसान हो रहा

बसपा प्रमुख मायावती ने कहा कि किसानों की तीन कृषि कानूनों की वापसी की मांग वाजिब है। दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर किसान दो माह से अधिक समय से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। लेकिन किसानों के प्रति सरकारी रवैये से संसद का बजट सत्र भी प्रभावित हो रहा है। सत्र में जरूरी कामकाज व जनहित के खास मुद्दे काफी प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। केंद्र सरकार को चाहिए कि वह किसानों की मांग पूरी करे और देश में स्थिति सामान्य करे। इससे काफी नुकसान हाे रहा है।

बॉर्डर पर कील लगाना उचित नहीं

मायावती ने गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर पुलिस द्वारा लगवाए गए बैरिकेडिंग्स व कीलों पर अपनी आपत्ति जताई है। उन्होंने कहा कि लाखों आंदोलित किसान परिवारों में दहशत फैलाने के लिए दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर जो कंटीले तारों व कीलों आदि वाली जबरदस्त बैरिकेडिंग की गई है, वह उचित नहीं है। इनकी बजाय यदि आतंकियों आदि को रोकने हेतु ऐसी कार्रवाई देश की सीमाओं पर हो तो यह बेहतर होगा।

