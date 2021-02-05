पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन से मिली संजीवनी:ओमप्रकाश राजभर बोले- कृषि कानून किसानों के लिए आत्महत्या करने जैसा; 5 हजार गांवों में चौपाल का दावा

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अंबेडकरनगर जिले में आयोजित चौपाल में पूर्व मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर। - Dainik Bhaskar
अंबेडकरनगर जिले में आयोजित चौपाल में पूर्व मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर।
  • अंबेडकरनगर में आयोजित चौपाल में पूर्व मंत्री राजभर ने किसानों को कृषि कानून की खामियां बताई
  • पार्टी महासचिव ने कहा- केंद्र सरकार के द्वारा बताए जा रहे झूठ को लेकर किसानों को जागरूक किया जा रहा

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर चल रहे किसानों का आंदोलन विपक्षी पार्टियों के लिए मोदी सरकार की घेराबंदी का मौका बन गया है। सपा, कांग्रेस व रालोद जहां पंचायतों में पहुंचकर किसानों को समर्थन दे रही हैं तो वहीं बसपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव व सांसद सतीश मिश्रा राज्यसभा में किसानों के हितैषी होने का राग अलाप रहे हैं। इस बीच असदुद्दीन ओवेसी का साथ पाकर उत्साहित सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी (सुभासपा) भी सक्रिय हो उठी है। पार्टी अध्यक्ष व पूर्व मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर प्रदेश के 5000 गांवों तक कृषि बिल की खामियों को बताने का ऐलान किया है।

आज अंबेडकरनगर में चार चौपालें हुई

पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अरुण राजभर ने बताया कि यूपी के प्रत्येक गांव में पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं के द्वारा कृषि बिल की खामियों और केंद्र सरकार के द्वारा बताए जा रहे झूठ को लेकर किसानों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। इसी क्रम में आज राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश ​​​​​​राजभर ने अंबेडकरनगर में चार चौपालों में भाग लिया है।

केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ हल्ला बोल है चौपाल
अंबेडकरनगर के विधानसभा टांडा में किसान किसान विरोधी कानून के खिलाफ सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी का "हल्ला बोल जन चौपाल" शुरू किया गया। जिले के अकबरपुर विधानसभा, जलालपुर के ग्रामसभा सुरहूपुर में किसान किसान विरोधी कानून के खिलाफ पूर्व कैबिनेट मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर ने जन चौपाल कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि यह किसी कानून किसानों के लिए आत्महत्या करने जैसा होगा। हम किसानों के साथ खड़े हैं। किसानों की आवाज बनेंगे। हम सत्ता के द्वारा बोले जा रहे झूठ को सबको बताने आए हैं।

अंबेडकरनगर में आयोजित चौपाल में उमड़े लोग।
अंबेडकरनगर में आयोजित चौपाल में उमड़े लोग।

पूंजीपतियों के हाथ बंधुआ मजदूर बनाया जा रहा
पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अरुण राजभर ने बताया कि आज उत्तर प्रदेश के 5000 गांव में हमारे सभी कार्यकर्ता चौपाल लगा रहे हैं। चौपाल के माध्यम से किसानों को जगा रहे हैं। जो किसान बिल लेकर सरकार आई है उसमें कॉन्ट्रैक्ट फार्मिंग में पूंजी पतियों के हवाले किसानों की जमीन को किया जा रहा है। जब तक किसान इसके बारे में नहीं जानेंगे तब तक उन्हें मोदी सरकार का झूठ समझ नहीं आएगा। किसानों ने अंग्रेजो के खिलाफ भी संघर्ष किया था। तब अंग्रेज भी किसानों के सामने झुकना पड़ा था। इसी तरीके से किसी कानून को लेकर मोदी सरकार को झुकना पड़ेगा। आज सरकार जो एमएसपी रेट जारी करती है, उसके हिसाब से भी खरीद नहीं हो पा रही है।

