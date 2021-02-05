पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महंगाई पर हाहाकार:LPG के दामों ने बिगाड़ा रसोई का बजट, गृहणियों ने कहा- सरकार दखल दे वरना खत्म हो जाएगी सब्सिडी

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
सरकार एक साल में प्रत्येक गैस कनेक्शन के लिए 14.2 किलोग्राम के 12 सिलेंडरों पर सब्सिडी देती है। - Dainik Bhaskar
सरकार एक साल में प्रत्येक गैस कनेक्शन के लिए 14.2 किलोग्राम के 12 सिलेंडरों पर सब्सिडी देती है।
  • घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर के दाम 50 रुपए बढ़े, नवंबर से लेकर अब तक हुई 175 रुपए की वृद्धि

कोरोना महामारी के बीच घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर के दामों में लगातार हो रही बढ़ोत्तरी से लोगों का बजट बिगड़ रहा है। इससे महिलाओं का केंद्र सरकार के प्रति आक्रोश बढ़ रहा है। गृहणियों का कहना है कि कभी गैस सिलेंडर पर 335 रुपए से सब्सिडी मिलती थी। लेकिन अब मात्र 35.17 रुपए रह गई है और अगर दामों में इसी तरह वृद्धि हुई तो ये 35 भी जाते चले जाएंगे। 50 रुपए की मूल्य वृद्धि के बाद ग्राहकों को अब एक सिलेंडर के बदले 807 रुपए चुकाने पड़े रहे हैं। नवंबर 2020 से लेकर अब तक सिलेंडर के दामों में 175 रुपए की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है।

दरअसल, पेट्रोलियम कंपनियों ने LPG सिलेंडर की कीमत में सीधे 50 रुपए की बढ़ोतरी कर दी है। इसे रविवार रात 12 बजे से लागू कर दिया गया है। अब उत्तर प्रदेश में 14.2 किलोग्राम के घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत 807 रुपए हो गई है। गैस सिलेंडर के दाम फरवरी में दूसरी बार बढ़ाए गए हैं। इससे पहले 4 फरवरी को बिना सब्सिडी वाला सिलेंडर 25 रुपए महंगा हुआ था, यानी फरवरी में ही घरेलू गैस की कीमत में 75 रुपए की बढ़ोतरी की जा चुकी है।

सिलेंडर खरीद पर इस तरह आई सब्सिडी

माहरुपए
अप्रैल 2020-197
मई 2020कोई बदलाव नहीं
जून 2020-34.17
जुलाई 2020-35.17
अगस्त 2020-35.17
सितंबर 2020-35.17
अक्टूबर 2020-35.17
नवंबर 2020-35.17
दिसंबर 2020-35.17
जनवरी 2021-35.17

लखनऊ में महिलाएं बोलीं- यही हाल रहा तो जल्द 1000 रुपए में मिलेगा सिलेंडर

  • गोमती नगर विस्तार योजना के कल्पतरूप अपार्टमेंट में रहने वाली मीना गौतम का कहना है कि सरकार को पेट्रोल‚ डीजल व LPG के दामों में नियंत्रण करने की जरूरत है। अगर दामों में वृद्धि का यही हाल रहा तो डर है कि सिलेंडर 1000 रुपए तक पहुंच जाएगा।
  • गोमतीनगर नेहरू इन्क्लेव की रहने वाली पूजा वर्मा का कहना है कि कोरोना काल में आम आदमी की आय कम हो गई है। जो लोग निजी संस्थानों में काम कर रहे थे‚ उनकी भी नौकरियां चली गई हैं। ऐसे में सिलेंडर के दामों में लगातार हो रही वृद्धि से बजट बिगड़ गया है।
  • तेलीबाग की रहने वाली पम्मी कहती हैं कि गैस सिलेंडर सीधे आम जनता से जुड़ी चीज है। इसलिए सरकार को इसमें दखल करना चाहिए।
  • ममता तिवारी का कहना है कि एक साल में सरकार ने सब्सिडी की धनराशि घटाकर मात्र 35 कर दी है। जिस तरह से दामों में वृद्धि हो रही है और मूल्यों का निर्धारण पेट्रोलियम कंपनियां कर रही हैं‚ उससे लग रहा है कि सब्सिडी समाप्त होने वाली है।

सरकार 12 गैस सिलेंडर पर सब्सिडी देती है
सरकार एक साल में प्रत्येक गैस कनेक्शन के लिए 14.2 किलोग्राम के 12 सिलेंडरों पर सब्सिडी देती है। ग्राहक को हर सिलेंडर पर सब्सिडी समेत कीमत चुकानी होती है। बाद में सब्सिडी का पैसा खाते में वापस आ जाता है। अगर ग्राहक इससे ज्यादा सिलेंडर लेना चाहते हैं तो उन्हें बाजार मूल्य पर खरीदना होता है।

