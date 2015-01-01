पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूपी में नहीं सुधर रहे अफसर:14 शहरों में जहरीली हवा के लिए 11 विभाग जिम्मेदार; प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने सरकार से कहा- ये हमारी सुनते ही नहीं

लखनऊ22 मिनट पहले
लखनऊ में सुबह और शाम धुंध छा जाती है। लोगों को आंखों में जलन और सांस लेने में तकलीफ की शिकायत हो रही है।
  • दीपावली पर तीन से चार गुना हो जाता है प्रदूषण,
  • प्रदूषण नियंत्रण के नाम पर हो रही खानापूर्ति

राजधानी लखनऊ समेत यूपी के 14 शहरों में वायु प्रदूषण खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंच रहा है। इस पर राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड बेहद नाराज है। बोर्ड ने इन शहरों में नगर निगम, विकास प्राधिकरण, परिवहन समेत 11 सरकारी विभागों को चिन्हित कर कहा है कि इनके अफसर दिशा-निर्देशों के प्रति लापरवाह हैं। बोर्ड को यह जानकारी नहीं दी गई है कि इन अफसरों द्वारा प्रदूषण नियंत्रण के लिए क्या ठोस कदम उठाए जा रहे हैं? बोर्ड ने प्रमुख सचिव पर्यावरण को पत्र लिखकर शासन से कड़े दिशा-निर्देश जारी करने की बात कही है। बता दें कि मंगलवार को NGT के आदेश पर गृह विभाग ने उत्तर प्रदेश के 13 शहरों में दिवाली पटाखा जलाने पर बैन लगाया गया है।

रोड डस्ट प्रदूषण की सबसे बड़ी वजह
हवा को जहरीली करने में वाहनों का धुआं‚ उद्योगों द्वारा वायु प्रदूषण के मानकों का उल्लंघन के साथ ही रोड डस्ट का सबसे अधिक योगदान है। शहर की प्रमुख सड़कों की धूल व अन्य पार्टिकल्स की जांच में पता चला है कि शहर के पीएम–10 में 87 प्रतिशत तथा पीएम 2.5 में 77 प्रतिशत प्रदूषित पार्टिकल्स रोड डस्ट के कारण हैं। कुछ सड़कों पर एक किमी की एरिया में 100 किग्रा तक धूल पाई गयी है। केन्द्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड (सीपीसीबी) की रिपोर्ट में भी बताया गया है कि राजधानी की हवा को प्रदूषित करने में सूक्ष्म कण पीएम 2.5 जिम्मेदार है। इसके बढ़े होने की वजह निर्माण वाली साइट पर धूल उड़ने‚ वाहनों के गैस उत्सर्जन और सड़कों पर जमी धूल है। इसे नियंत्रित करने में सरकारी विभाग फेल हो रहे हैं। इससे पीएम 2.5 का स्तर लखनऊ में बढ़ता ही जा रहा है।

बोर्ड का यह है निर्देश

  • रोड डस्ट को नियंत्रित करने के लिए निर्देश।
  • खस्ताहाल सड़कों की मरम्मत।
  • निर्माण सामग्री को खुले में रखना प्रतिबंधित।
  • निर्माण साइटों को ग्रीन कवर से ढाका जाए।
  • बिना पीयूसी प्रमाण वाले वाहनों का संचालन प्रतिबंधित किया जाए।
  • हाट स्पॉट वाले क्षेत्रों में ट्रैफिक जाम न होने दिया जाए।
  • कृषि अपशिष्ट व पराली के जलाने वालों पर कार्रवाई।
  • होटल/ढाबों में लकड़ी जलाने पर प्रतिबंध।
  • प्रदूषण नियंत्रण के लिए जागरूकता अभियान।

यह हैं डिफाल्टर विभाग
नगर निगम‚ विकास प्राधिकरण‚ क्षेत्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण अधिकारी‚ आवास विकास‚ परिवहन‚ यातायात‚ राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग प्राधिकरण‚ लोक निर्माण विभाग‚ सेतु निगम‚ जल निगम और जिला प्रशासन।

