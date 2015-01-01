पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

UP परिहवन विभाग को बड़ा नुकसान:वर्कशॉप में मरम्मत के लिए खड़ी तीन लग्जरी बसों में लगी भीषण आग, एक की कीमत एक करोड़ से अधिक थी

लखनऊ21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो लखनऊ में कानपुर रोड की है। यहां परिवहन विभाग के वर्कशॉप के बाहर खड़ी तीन बसें गुरुवार को जलकर राख हो गई।
  • लखनऊ के बंथरा इलाके में स्कैनिया वर्कशॉप का मामला
  • दमकल की गाड़ियों ने आग पर काबू पाया, कारणों का पता नहीं चला

उत्तर प्रदेश परिवहन विभाग यानी रोडवेज को बुधवार सुबह बड़ा नुकसान हुआ। यहां बंथरा थाना क्षेत्र में स्थित स्कैनिया वर्कशॉप में खड़ी तीन लग्जरी बसों में अचानक भीषण आग लग गई। तीनों बसें जलकर ढांचे में तब्दील हो गई। आग लगने के कारणों का पता नहीं चला है। सूचना पाकर मौके पर दमकल की गाड़ियां पहुंची, इसके बाद आग पर काबू पाया गया है। एक बस की कीमत एक करोड़ रुपए से अधिक बताई जा रही है।

पेट्रोल पंप से कुछ दूरी पर है वर्कशॉप, टला बड़ा हादसा

बंथरा थाना क्षेत्र में नेशनल हाईवे-25 कानपुर रोड पर दरोगा खेड़ा में पेट्रोल पंप है। इसी से कुछ दूरी पर उत्तर प्रदेश परिवहन का वर्कशॉप है। गुरुवार सुबह यहां खड़ी तीन बसों में अचानक आग लग गई। आग इतनी भीषण थी कि आसपास अफरा तफरी मच गई। राहगीरों की सूचना पर बंथरा थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। इसके अलावा फायर ब्रिगेड को बुलाया गया। जब तक दमकल वाहन मौके पर पहुंचा, तब तक तीनों बसें जलकर राख हो गईं। अगर आग पेट्रोल पंप तक पहुंचती तो बड़ा हादसा हो सकता था।

सितंबर माह से वर्कशॉप में खड़ी थीं बसें

जानकारी के अनुसार, ये तीनों बसें अनुबंध के रुप में चलाने के लिए मंगाई गई थी। दरअसल, निगम प्रबंधन ने मुंबई के एक ऑपरेटर को 32 लग्जरी बसों का संचालन करने का आदेश दिया था। लेकिन बाद में प्रॉफिट को लेकर दोनों में विवाद हो गया तो यह मामला कोर्ट तक पहुंच गया। ऑपरेटर इन बसों को संचालित करने के लिए सितंबर में लखनऊ लाया था। तभी से ये बसें कानपुर रोड पर स्थित वर्कशॉप में खड़ी थीं। कुछ तकनीकी खराबी आई थी। एक बस की कीमत एक करोड़ रुपए से अधिक बताई जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें24 घंटे में सिर्फ 18 हजार संक्रमित मिले, यह बीते 6 महीने में सबसे कम, इलाज करा रहे 15 हजार मरीज कम हुए - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें