लखनऊ गोमती रिवर फ्रंट घोटाला:सिंचाई विभाग के पूर्व चीफ इंजीनियर को CBI ने किया अरेस्ट; 3 साल की जांच में पहली और बड़ी कार्रवाई

लखनऊ38 मिनट पहले
गोमती रिवर फ्रंट। इस मामले में सिंचाई विभाग की तरफ से साल 2017 में 19 जून को गोमतीनगर थाने में 8 इंजीनियर्स के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज करवाई गई थी।
  • पूर्व की सपा सरकार में गोमती नदी पर रिवर फ्रंट बनाया गया था
  • CBI जल्द ही कई अन्य आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर सकती है

पूर्व की समाजवादी पार्टी की सरकार के कार्यकाल में सिंचाई विभाग के चीफ इंजीनियर रहे रुप सिंह यादव को CBI ने शुक्रवार को गिरफ्तार किया है। यादव, लखनऊ में गोमती नदी पर बने रिवर फ्रंट में हुए घोटाले में आरोपी हैं। बीते तीन साल में यह पहली गिरफ्तारी है। CBI जल्द ही इस घोटाले के अन्य आरोपियों की भी गिरफ्तारी करने की तैयारी में है।

2017 में दर्ज हुआ था मुकदमा
दिसंबर 2017 में रिवर फ्रंट घोटाले में CBI ने FIR दर्ज की थी। यह FIR एक्सईएन रूप सिंह यादव, सुरेंद्र सिंह यादव, मुख्य अभियंता काजिम अली, शिव मंगल यादव, अधीक्षण अभियंता कमलेश्वर सिंह और तत्कालीन मुख्य अभियंता गुलेस चंद समेत 8 लोगों के खिलाफ हुई थी। CBI ने जिन 8 लोगों के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज की है, उनमें से 7 लोग विभाग से रिटायर्ड हो चुके हैं। इन सभी लोगों के खिलाफ अधिशाषी अभिवित्तीय अनियमितता और कथित भ्रष्टाचार के धाराओं में केस दर्ज हुआ था।

गोमती रिवर फ्रंट प्रोजेक्ट में घोटाले की जांच CBI से करवाने की सिफारिश योगी सरकार ने 2017 जुलाई में की थी। सिफारिश में न्यायिक जांच समिति की रिपोर्ट, गोमतीनगर थाने में दर्ज FIR की कॉपी व अन्य दस्तावेज भी प्रारूप के साथ भेजे गए थे।

कई बड़ों पर भी आ सकती आंच
इस मामले में सिंचाई विभाग की तरफ से साल 2017 में 19 जून को गोमतीनगर थाने में 8 इंजीनियर्स के खिलाफ FIR दर्ज करवाई गई थी। सूत्रों की मानें तो तत्कालीन सिंचाई मंत्री शिवपाल सिंह यादव, मुख्य सचिव आलोक रंजन, तत्कालीन प्रमुख सचिव वित्त राहुल भटनागर, प्रमुख सचिव सिंचाई दीपक सिंघल, शिवपाल के करीबी अधिशासी अभियंता रूप सिंह यादव समेत कई बड़ों पर जांच की आंच आ सकती है।

