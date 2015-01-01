पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ताकि स्वच्छ हो अपनी राजधानी:लखनऊ में खाली प्लाटों पर मिला कूड़ा तो भरना होगा 50 हजार का जुर्माना; न मानने पर नीलामी कर लेगा नगर निगम

लखनऊ3 मिनट पहले
लखनऊ नगर निगम ने शहर को साफ सुधरा बनाने के लिए यह कदम उठाया है। कहा है कि जुर्माना राशि जमा न करने व प्लाट में कूड़ा-मलबा आदि पड़ना बंद न होने पर प्लॉट की नीलामी कराई जाएगी।
  • नगर आयुक्त ने जोनल अधिकारियों को 15 दिन में सभी खाली प्लॉटों का निर्धारण करने का समय दिया
  • प्लॉट मालिकों के नाम‚ पता व मोबाइल नंबर की जानकारी जुटाई जाएगी, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन की राह का रोड़ बन रहे खाली प्लॉट

लखनऊ शहर में अगर आपका प्लॉट है और उसकी चहारदीवारी नहीं करायी है तो करा लें। ऐसा न करना भारी पड़ सकता है। कालोनियों और मोहल्लों में खाली प्लॉट में कूड़ा फेंका जा रहा है। इससे जहां-तहां गंदगी का ढेर लग रहा है। नगर निगम ऐसे प्लाट मालिकों पर 50 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगाएगा। जुर्माना राशि जमा न करने व प्लाट में कूड़ा-मलबा आदि पड़ना बंद न होने पर प्लॉट की नीलामी कराई जाएगी। नगर आयुक्त अजय कुमार द्विवेदी ने यह आदेश जारी किया है।

क्यों नगर निगम को ऐसा कदम उठाना पड़ा?
शहर में बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने प्लॉट खरीद कर डाल दिया है‚ अब यही खाली पड़े प्लाट स्वच्छ भारत मिशन के लिए समस्या बने हुए हैं। इस समस्या को समाप्त करने के लिए नगर आयुक्त ने कड़ा फैसला किया है। उन्होंने सभी जोनल अधिकारियों को खाली प्लाटों को चिह्नित करने व उनका नाम‚ पता व मोबाइल नंबर की जानकारी एकत्र करने का निर्देश दिया है। नगर आयुक्त ने कहा कि खाली प्लाटों में मलबा-कूड़ा, गंदगी का ढेर बना हुआ है। संक्रामक बीमारियों के फैलने का डर बना रहता है। बार-बार सफाई कराने के बाद कुछ दिन में ही स्थिति जस की तस हो जा रही है।

नगर आयुक्त ने सभी शहर वासियों से अपील की है कि वह नगर निगम के स्वच्छता अभियान का सहयोग करें। बाउंड्रीवॉल बनाकर प्लाटों की सुरक्षा करें। उसमें कूड़ा-मलबा आदि पड़ने से रोकने के सभी उपाय करें। अन्यथा नगर निगम सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट नियम-2016 के अंतर्गत 50 हजार रुपए जुर्माना व प्लाटों की नीलामी कराने को बाध्य होगा।

15 दिन में मांगी सूचना, 4 हजार से अधिक प्लॉट चिन्हित

नगर आयुक्त ने खाली प्लाटों का कर निर्धारण करने का आदेश दिया है। सभी जोनल अधिकारियों को इसके लिए 15 दिन का समय दिया है। साथ ही शहर के निवासियों‚ प्लाट मालिकों व भवन स्वामियों से भी कर निर्धारण कराने की अपील की है। अब तक 4,168 खाली प्लाटों का कर निर्धारण किया जा चुका है।

