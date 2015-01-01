पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लखनऊ CP के मन की बात:नवनियुक्त कमिश्नर DK ठाकुर ने कहा- अब फोर्स व अफसर पर्याप्त, जिस स्तर पर मिले शिकायत वहीं निस्तारण होगा

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
राजधानी लखनऊ में मंगलवार रात नए पुलिस कमिश्नर DK ठाकुर ने चार्ज संभाल लिया है। वे 10 साल पहले बसपा सरकार में लखनऊ पुलिस की कमान संभाल चुके हैं।
  • 1994 बैच के IPS DK ठाकुर 2010 से 12 तक लखनऊ के कप्तान रह चुके हैं
  • मंगलवार आधी रात संभाला चार्ज, बोले- पिछले कार्यकाल का अनुभव काम आएगा

राजधानी लखनऊ में मंगलवार रात नए पुलिस कमिश्नर DK ठाकुर ने चार्ज संभाल लिया है। वे 10 साल पहले बसपा सरकार में लखनऊ पुलिस की कमान संभाल चुके हैं। बुधवार की शाम पत्रकारों से मुलाकात में उन्होंने कहा कि पिछले बार के अनुभव का फायदा मिलेगा। अब कमिश्नरी में पुलिस के पास ज्यादा पावर है तो जिम्मेदारी भी ज्यादा है। संसाधनों के सही उपयोग कर बेहतर पुलिसिंग हो सकती है। कारण अब पुलिस फोर्स और अफसर दोनों हैं। मेरे पिछले कार्यकाल में जनता सुनवाई होती थी, अब भी होगी। फोन, वॉट्सऐप या संचार के किसी माध्यम से कोई और किसी भी स्तर पर शिकायत आए, उसका उसी स्तर पर निस्तारण होना चाहिए।

सोशल मीडिया के फायदे भी हैं और नुकसान भी
पुलिस कमिश्नर DK ठाकुर ने कहा कि कमिश्नरी सिस्टम में मैंने एक आम नागरिक के रूप में महसूस किया किया कि 2012 से 2020 में बहुत अंतर हो गया है। अब सोशल मीडिया का जमाना है। जिसके फायदे भी हैं, नुकसान भी हैं। सोशल मीडिया की वजह से हमको हर तरह की जानकारी तुरंत मिल जाती है। लेकिन इसका नुकसान भी है। कभी कभी गलत जानकारी वायरल हो जाती है। प्रदेश सरकार ने लखनऊ को कमिश्नरी बनाई है। सबसे अच्छी बात ये है कि हमको काम करने के लिए बहुत अधिकारी मिले हुए हैं। साथ ही कार्य करने के लिए हमारी ज्यूडिशियल पावर में भी इजाफा हुआ है।

बंथरा शराब कांड पर क्या कहा?

नवनियुक्त पुलिस कमिश्नर ने बंथरा में जहरीली शराब से हुई छह मौतों पर कहा कि हम आबकारी विभाग से मिलकर के सरकारी ठेके पर हो रही मिलावट को रोकेंगे। अवैध शराब बनाने के लिए जिस समान की तस्करी की जा रही है, उसको रोक जाएगा।

लखनऊ में रहे कमिश्नर अब ATC का ADG बनाया गया

योगी सरकार ने ATS के ADG DK ठाकुर को लखनऊ का नया पुलिस कमिश्नर बनाया है। DK ठाकुर ने देर रात ही पुलिस कमिश्नर का चार्ज संभाला है। 1994 बैच के IPS DK ठाकुर 2010 से 12 तक लखनऊ के कप्तान रह चुके हैं। वहीं, लखनऊ के कमिश्नर रहे सुजीत पांडेय को सीतापुर ATC का ADG बनाया गया है।

