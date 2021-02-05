पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

UP में मौसम ने ली करवट:पश्चिमांचल के कई जिलों में बारिश; अवध व पूर्वांचल के 17 जिलों में बूंदाबांदी का अलर्ट, ओले भी गिरने के आसार

लखनऊ5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो लखनऊ की है। यहां शुक्रवार सुबह आसमान में घने बादल छाए रहे। हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई। - Dainik Bhaskar
यह फोटो लखनऊ की है। यहां शुक्रवार सुबह आसमान में घने बादल छाए रहे। हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई।
  • गुरुवार रात अचानक उत्तर प्रदेश का बदला मौसत
  • दोपहर में धूप निकलने की संभावना, सभी DM को अलर्ट रहने के निर्देश

उत्तर प्रदेश में गुरुवार रात अचानक मौसम बदल गया। शुक्रवार सुबह अवध व पूर्वांचल के 17 जिलों में हल्की बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। बादलों की आवाजाही से तापमान में गिरावट आई है। मौसम विभाग ने संभावना जताई है कि लोगों को एक बार फिर ठंड की मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ेगा। हालांकि दोपहर बाद धूप निकलने से लोगों को राहत भी मिलेगी। गुरुवार को लखनऊ में न्यूनतम तापमान 12.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड हुआ। यह सामान से 4 डिग्री अधिक था। उधर दिन का तापमान 28.7 डिग्री रिकार्ड किया। यह सामान्य से 5 डिग्री अधिक था।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का दिख रहा असर
आंचलिक मौसम केंद्र के निदेशक जेपी गुप्ता ने बताया कि पूर्वी अफगानिस्तान से सटे पाकिस्तान के पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर दिख रहा है। इससे अगले 48 घंटे तक उत्तर प्रदेश में मौसम बदला हुआ दिखाई पड़ेगा। इससे अगले 24 घंटे में पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के अलावा अवध और पूर्वांचल में बरसात होने की संभावना है। यहां तक राज्य के कुछ इलाकों में ओले गिरने की पूरी संभावना है।

लखनऊ में आसमान में छाए बादल।
लखनऊ में आसमान में छाए बादल।

दोपहर में धूप निकलने से मिलेगी राहत

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शुक्रवार को बिजली और चमक के साथ सुबह 11:30 बजे के बाद हरदोई, सीतापुर, लखनऊ, कानपुर, उन्नाव, रायबरेली, अमेठी, सुल्तानपुर, अंबेडकरनगर, अयोध्या, बस्ती, गोंडा, सिद्धार्थ नगर, बाराबंकी, बलरामपुर, श्रावस्ती और बहराइच जिले में बारिश की संभावना है। मौसम विभाग ने इन सभी जिलों के जिला अधिकारियों को अलर्ट जारी करते हुए सावधान रहने की निर्देश दिए हैं। वहीं गुरुवार को मथुरा, मुजफ्फरनगर मेरठ आगरा में बरसात हुई। देर रात राजधानी लखनऊ में भी बरसात हुई, शुक्रवार सुबह से ही मौसम बदली और बरसात होने का मौसम बना हुआ हैं। दोपहर में धूप निकलने से लोगों को गलन से काफी राहत मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड33-0 (14.1)
VSलाइव
भारतभारत--
खेल जारी है
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंकरीब 8 महीने बाद 1.50 लाख से नीचे आया एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा, 36 में से 20 राज्यों में सिर्फ 6450 मरीज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें