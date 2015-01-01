पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अब यादों में कल्बे सादिक:शिया धर्मगुरु की मजलिस में उमड़े हजारों लोग, गमगीन माहौल में उठा जनाजा; सभी धर्मों के लोगों ने की प्रार्थना

लखनऊ24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो लखनऊ की है। मौलाना कल्बे सादिक का शव जब सुपुर्द-ए-खाक के लिए उठाया गया तो लोग गमगीन हो उठे। सभी ने उन्हें नम आंखों से विदाई दी।
  • मौलाना कल्वे सादिक का मंगलवार रात हुआ था निधन, लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे
  • योगी आदित्यनाथ ने संवेदनाएं जताई, डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा व कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल हुए

ऑल इंडिया मुस्लिम पर्सनल लॉ बोर्ड के उपाध्यक्ष व शिया धर्म गुरु मौलाना डॉक्टर कल्बे सादिक का मंगलवार की रात निधन हो गया। बुधवार को मजलिस में हजारों की संख्या में लोग शामिल हुए। विदेशों से भी उनके निधन पर शोक जताया गया। मनकामेश्वर मंदिर की महंत देव्यागिरि ने भी भगवान भोलेनाथ से मौलाना की आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना की। सुन्नी समुदाय ने मौलाना सादिक के लिए नमाज-ए-जनाजा पढ़ी।

अयातुल्ला खामनेई के भारत में प्रतिनिधि आयतुल्लाह मेहंदी मेहंदवी ने नमाज-ए-जनाजा पढ़ाई। इसके बाद पार्थिव शरीर को सुपुर्द-ए-खाक करने के लिए लखनऊ के छोटे इमामबाड़ा स्थित गुफरान मॉब ले जाया गया। दोपहर 2 बजे चौक स्थित इमामबाड़ा गुफरानमाब में शव तदफीन (दफ्न) किया जाएगा।

मजलिस में शामिल हुए तमाम मुस्लिम धर्मगुरु।
मजलिस में शामिल हुए तमाम मुस्लिम धर्मगुरु।

सीएम योगी समेत भाजपा संगठन महामंत्री से व्यक्त किया शोक
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने मौलाना कल्बे सादिक के निधन पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है। उन्होंने दिवंगत आत्मा की शांति की कामना करते हुए शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की। वहीं, भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष स्वतंत्र देव सिंह व प्रदेश महामंत्री संगठन सुनील बंसल ने शिया धर्मगुरु मौलाना कल्बे सादिक के निधन पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है। डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा अंतिम यात्रा में भी शामिल हुए हैं।

अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल हुए कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार लल्लू मौलाना कल्बे सादिक की अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल हुए। कहा कि, उन्हें समाज में भाईचारे की मजबूती पर बल देने वाले नेक और अजीम शख्सियत के रूप में याद किया जाएगा। उनके प्रियजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं।

अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल हुए कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष लल्लू।
अंतिम यात्रा में शामिल हुए कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष लल्लू।

लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे कल्बे सादिक
डॉक्टर कल्बे सादिक लंबे समय से बीमार चल रहे थे। सांस लेने में दिक्कत और निमोनिया के कारण उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। लखनऊ स्थित ऐरा मेडिकल कॉलेज में उन्होंने मंगलवार रात 10 बजे आखिरी सांस ली। सादिक अपने पीछे पत्नी ताज सुल्ताना, तीन बेटे और एक बेटी छोड़ गए हैं। देश-विदेश में ख्यातिप्राप्त डॉ. सादिक शिक्षा और खासकर लड़कियों व निर्धन बच्चों की शिक्षा के लिए हमेशा सक्रिय रहे। यूनिटी कालेज और ऐरा मेडिकल कालेज के संरक्षक भी थे।

जनाजे में उमड़े लखनऊ के तमाम लोग।
जनाजे में उमड़े लखनऊ के तमाम लोग।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें54 देशों में दूसरी लहर; सितंबर तक हर दिन 3 लाख केस थे और अब रोज 6 लाख से ज्यादा मरीज मिल रहे - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें