अबकी बार सिर्फ रौशनी वाली दिवाली:राजधानी लखनऊ, वाराणसी समेत 13 जिलों में आतिशबाजी व पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक, गृह विभाग ने जारी किया आदेश

लखनऊ10 मिनट पहले
30 नवंबर की आधी रात पटाखों के इस्तेमाल व बिक्री पर बैन रहेगा।
  • पश्चिमी यूपी के 9 जिले शामिल, वाराणसी और कानपुर में भी लागू होगा प्रतिबंध
  • एक सप्ताह के भीतर इन जिलों में सबसे ज्यादा वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर रहा

दिल्ली, महाराष्ट्र और राजस्थान के बाद अब उत्तर प्रदेश के 13 शहरों में दिवाली पटाखा जलाने पर बैन लगाया गया है। राजधानी लखनऊ, वाराणसी समेत इन 13 जिलों में वायु प्रदूषण का स्तर बेहद खतरनाक है। NGT (नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल) के आदेश के अनुपालन में मुख्य सचिव आरके तिवारी ने इस बाबत दिशा-निर्देश जारी किया है। इन 13 जिलों के अलावा बाकी जिलों में ग्रीन पटाखे बेचे व जलाए जा सकेंगे। बैन का आदेश 30 नवंबर तक लागू रहेगा। इसके बाद समीक्षा होगी। उसके बाद नए दिशा निर्देश जारी होंगे।

पश्चिमी यूपी के ज्यादातर जिले प्रदूषित, इस शहरों में लगा बैन

खराब (201-300)अति खराब (301-400)खतरनाक (401 से ऊपर)
मुजफ्फरनगर (एनसीआर)आगरा, वाराणसी, मेरठ, हापुड़।गाजियाबाद, कानपुर, लखनऊ, मुरादाबाद, नोएडा, ग्रेटर नोएडा, बागपत, बुलंदशहर।

AQI का स्तर खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा

  • बीते एक सप्ताह में मुजफ्फरनगर में AQI 201 से 301 के बीच रहा। इसके अलावा आगरा, वाराणसी, मेरठ, हापुड़ में 301 से 400 तक एक AQI रहा। इसके साथ गाजियाबाद, कानपुर, लखनऊ, मुरादाबाद, नोएडा, ग्रेटर नोएडा, बागपत बुलंदशहर में सबसे ज्यादा प्रदूषण रहा। यहां AQI 400 से अधिक रहा।

NGT के जारी आदेश के अनुपालन में यूपी सरकार ने दिए निर्देश
अपर मुख्य सचिव गृह अवनीश अवस्थी ने इस संबंध में प्रदेश के सभी मंडलायुक्त, पुलिस आयुक्त लखनऊ एवं गौतम बुद्ध नगर के कमिश्नर व सभी डीएम/एसएसपी को NGT के आदेशों के पालन के संबंध में निर्देश जारी किया है। शासन ने कहा है कि जिन जनपदों में AQI मॉडरेट व उससे बेहतर है। वहां केवल ग्रीन पटाखे बेचे जाएं। NGT न्यायालय के वर्तमान एवं पूर्व के निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए इनको बेचा व उपयोग किया जाएगा।

NGT ने दिया था ये आदेश
दरअसल, NGT ने एक आदेश में कहा था कि देश के जिन राज्यों में एम्बिएंट एयर क्वालिटी खराब की श्रेणी में है, उन राज्यों व शहरों में भी 9 नवंबर की आधी रात से लेकर 30 नवंबर की आधी रात पटाखों के इस्तेमाल व बिक्री पर बैन रहेगा। जिन शहरों में एयर क्वालिटी मॉडरेट है, वहां सिर्फ ग्रीन पटाखे ही बेचे जा सकते हैं। बैन की शुरुआत ओडिशा व राजस्थान से हुई है। बाद में दिल्ली सरकार ने भी इसे लागू किया। ग्रीन पटाखों से मतलब यहां डिजिटल, लेजर आदि तकनीकी का प्रयोग कर दिवाली मनाने से हैं।

