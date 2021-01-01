पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपभोक्ताओं को राहत:UP में बिजली का बिल जमा करने के लिए घंटों लाइन नहीं लगानी पड़ेगी, घर बैठे जमा होगा बिल

लखनऊ24 मिनट पहले
बिजली उपभोक्ताओं के लिए राहत की खबर है। घंटों लाइन में न लगकर अब सीधे बिजली बिल मिलेगा और भुगतान किया जा सकता है। फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
  • मध्यांचल विद्युत वितरण निगम ने लखनऊ और पीलीभीत जिले में पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तौर पर शुरू प्रक्रिया, मिल रहा अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स

उत्तर प्रदेश में बिजली उपभोक्ताओं के लिए राहत की खबर है। घंटों लाइन में न लगकर अब सीधे बिजली बिल मिलेगा और भुगतान किया जा सकता है। इसको लेकर यूपी के मध्यांचल विद्युत वितरण निगम ने प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ और पीलीभीत जिले में पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तौर पर प्रक्रिया शुरू की है। बताया जा रहा है कि अब मीटर रीडर ही अब ऑनलाइन बिल जमा कर घर पर ही रसीद दे देगा।

इसके तहत अब मीटर रीडर के जरिये आप अपने घर पर ही बिजली के बिल का भुगतान कर अपना कीमती समय बचा सकते हैं। पायलट प्रोजेक्ट की शुरुआत में पीलीभीत में करीब 38 हजार और राजधानी में 56 हजार उपभोक्ताओं के लिए विद्युत विभाग ने की है। जिसका लोगों के प्रति अच्छा रुझान देखने को मिल रहा है।

लखनऊ और पीलीभीत में शुरू हुआ है पायलट प्रोजेक्ट
मध्यांचल विधुत निगम की पीआरओ शालिनी यादव ने बताया कि, लखनऊ व पीलीभीत जिलों में पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत ये योजना शुरू की है। मीटर रीडर ही अब ऑनलाइन बिल जमा कर घर पर ही रसीद दे देगा। अभी ट्रॉयल के तौर पर ये योजना शहरी उपभोक्ताओं के लिए है और अच्छा रेस्पॉन्स मिल रहा है। बिल जमा और बिल पता करने के लिए http://mvvnl.in/post/hi/bill-payment पर भी जा सकते हैं।

ऐप से भी कर सकते हैं भुगतान

मोबाइल के प्ले स्टोर में जाएं। यहां जाकर विद्युत भुगतान टाइप करें। इसे सर्च कराएं। इसके बाद आप की बिजली बिल के लिए आप्शन में जाएं। यहां जाकर क्रमांक पूछेगा। अपने बिजली बिल का क्रमांक डालिए। इसके बाद कोड पूछेगा। कोड डालने पर सीधे बिजली बिल निकल जाएगी। इसके बाद अपने नेटवर्किंग, एटीएम कार्ड, डेविट कार्ड, क्रेडिट कार्ड से भुगतान कर सकते हैं।

अभी तक बिजली बिल की पेमेंट लोग बिजली के दफ्तर में जाकर ही करते थे। यहां पे उसको लंबी-लंबी लाइनों के बीच खड़ा होकर अपना कीमती समय नष्ट करना पडता था। उसके बाद भी उसका नंबर नहीं आता जिसके लिए उसको अगले दिन का इंतजार करना पड़ता था। अगले दिन बिल जमा करवाने जाता है तो उसको फाइन भी भरना होता था।

