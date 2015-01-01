पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेवर में होगा वर्ल्ड क्लास एयरपोर्ट:नोएडा इण्टरनेशनल ग्रीनफील्ड एयरपोर्ट को ग्लोबल ब्राण्ड के तौर पर उभारने की कवायद, CM ने बैठक में ‘लोगो’ को मंजूरी दी

लखनऊ36 मिनट पहले
यमुना इण्टरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। इस दौरान योगी ने नोएडा इण्टरनेशनल ग्रीनफील्ड एयरपोर्ट के ‘लोगो’ को सहमति दे दी है।
  • नोएडा इण्टरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट को इंदिरा गांधी एयरपोर्ट से त्वरित कनेक्टिविटी प्रदान की जाएगी
  • योगी ने एयरपोर्ट के नाम, लोगो व डिजाइन को दी मंजूरी, लोगो में राज्य पक्षी ‘सारस’ का अक्स

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अपने सरकारी आवास पर यमुना इण्टरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। इस दौरान योगी ने नोएडा इण्टरनेशनल ग्रीनफील्ड एयरपोर्ट के ‘लोगो’ को सहमति दे दी है। यह ‘लोगो’ उत्तर प्रदेश के राज्य पक्षी सारस से प्रेरित है। इस दौरान योगी ने कहा कि नोएडा इण्टरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट एक ग्लोबल ब्राण्ड के तौर पर उभरेगा। नोएडा में एशिया के सबसे बड़े एयरपोर्ट की स्थापना में ज्यूरिख एयरपोर्ट इण्टरनेशनल एजी ने जो रुचि दिखाई है, वह अत्यन्त सराहनीय है।

सीएम योगी के कहा कि, आने वाले समय में नोएडा एक ब्राण्ड के रूप में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय पहचान बनाएगा। सीएम योगी ने कहा कि प्रदेश सरकार ने कोविड कालखंड में भी विकास की सतत प्रक्रिया को बनाए रखा है। राज्य सरकार सभी औद्योगिक अवस्थापना सम्बन्धी कार्य समयबद्ध ढंग से पूरा कर रही है।

योगी ने कहा कि एविएशन सेक्टर आज के समय में बहुआयामी प्रगति का कारण है, इससे आर्थिक विकास में गुणोत्तर वृद्धि होती है, जो इस क्षेत्र में भी फलीभूत होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि ज्यूरिख एयरपोर्ट इण्टरनेशनल एजी को राज्य सरकार द्वारा पूर्ण सहयोग प्रदान किया जा रहा है।

नोएडा इण्टरनेशनल ग्रीनफील्ड एयरपोर्ट, जेवर की स्थापना के लिए आवश्यक 1334 हेक्टेयर भूमि के अधिग्रहण की कार्यवाही पूर्ण कर ली गई है। नोएडा इण्टरनेशनल ग्रीनफील्ड एयरपोर्ट, जेवर के लिए ग्लोबल ई-टेण्डर के माध्यम से सबसे अधिक प्रति पैसैंजर दिए जाने के लिए प्रीमियम की बोली 400.97 रुपए लगाने वाली कम्पनी ‘ज्यूरिख एयरपोर्ट इण्टरनेशनल एजी’ को विकासकर्ता के रूप में चयनित किया गया है।

बैठक में ये अधिकारी रहे मौजूद
बैठक में इस अवसर पर मुख्य सचिव आरके तिवारी, अपर मुख्य सचिव सूचना नवनीत सहगल, अपर मुख्य सचिव नागरिक उड्डयन एसपी गोयल तथा निदेशक नागरिक उड्डयन सुरेन्द्र सिंह सहित वाईआईएपीएल के सीईओ क्रिस्टोफ शेनेल्मेन, वाईआईएपीएल की सीओओ किरण जैन, वाईआईएपीएल के सुनील जोशी तथा यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे औद्योगिक विकास प्राधिकरण के सीईओ डाॅ. अरुण वीर सिंह, प्रमुख सचिव मुख्यमंत्री एवं सूचना संजय प्रसाद, सूचना निदेशक शिशिर सहित अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

