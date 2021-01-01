पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गाजीपुर बॉर्डर आया था किसान:किसान आंदोलन में शामिल होने गए पीलीभीत के युवक की हादसे में मौत; 10वें दिन आज होगा अंतिम संस्कार

पीलीभीत43 मिनट पहले
बलजिंद्र।- फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
बलजिंद्र।- फाइल फोटो
  • सेरामऊ थाना क्षेत्र के बारी बुझिया गांव का रहने वाला था युवक
  • दोस्तों के साथ गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर चल रहे धरने में शामिल होने गया था

कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली-गाजियाबाद के गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर चल रहे आंदोलन में शामिल होने गए पीलीभीत के एक किसान की मौत हो गई। मौत का कारण हादसा बताया गया है। वह 23 जनवरी को गाजीपुर बॉर्डर गया था। गाजीपुर पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम कराकर शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। आज परिजनों द्वारा अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा।

23 जनवरी को गाजीपुर बॉर्डर गया था

थाना सेरामऊ के गांव बारी बुझिया के रहने बाले भजन सिंह का 30 साल का पुत्र बलजिंद्र अपने साथियों के साथ 23 जनवरी को गाजियाबाद जिले में गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन में शामिल होने गया था। परिवार से उसकी आखिरी बार 24 जनवरी को बात हुई थी, तब वह गाजीपुर बॉर्डर पर ही था। लेकिन उसके बाद उससे परिवार का संपर्क नहीं हुआ। परिवार वालों ने जब उसके साथ गए लोगों से बात की तो पता चला कि बलजिंद्र नहीं मिल रहा है।

आखिरी बार नशे में डगमगाते हुए दिखा था

जिसकी सूचना गाजीपुर थाने में दी गई। पुलिस ने बलजिंद्र के मोबाइल नंबर को ट्रेस किया तो वह कूड़ा बीनने वाले के पास निकला, जो कोड़ा थाने के आस पास रहता था। गाजीपुर पुलिस ने पूरी जानकारी जुटाई। तब पता चला कि गाजीपुर बार्डर के दक्षिण की तरफ कुछ दूरी पर बलजिंद्र 25 जनवरी को पेपर मार्केट के पास डगमगाता दिखा था। लोग नशे में होना बता रहे हैं। वहीं आस पास कुछ देर के बाद बलजिंद्र का शव सड़क पर पड़ा मिला। शव के आस पास बड़े बड़े टायरों के निशान भी मिले। इसके बाद परिवार वालों को शिनाख्त के लिए गाजीपुर बुलाया गया। पुलिस ने पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव को परिजनों को सौंप दिया है। आज शव का उसके पैतृक गांव में अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा।

हादसे में हुई थी मौत

पुलिस अधीक्षक जय प्रकाश यादव ने बताया 25 जनवरी की सुबह गाजीपुर एरिया में बलजिंद्र की हादसे में मौत हुई थी। इस संबंध में गाजीपुर थाने में केस भी दर्ज है। शव परिजनों को मिल चुका है।

