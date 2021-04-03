पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों को इंटरनेशनल सपोर्ट का मामला:PM मोदी के भाई प्रह्लाद ने कहा- आंदोलन की आड़ में PM व देश की दुनिया में छवि खराब कर रहे दुश्मन

अयोध्या21 मिनट पहले
अयोध्या में प्रह्लाद मोदी। (काली टोपी में) - Dainik Bhaskar
अयोध्या में प्रह्लाद मोदी। (काली टोपी में)
  • गुरुवार को प्रह्लाद मोदी ने अयोध्या में हनुमानगढ़ी के दर्शन किए
  • बोले- प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर देश के 132 करोड़ लोगों का भरोसा

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के छोटे भाई प्रह्लाद दामोदर दास मोदी गुरुवार को अयोध्या पहुंचे। इस दौरान वे कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ दिल्ली की सीमाओं पर चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को विदेशी सेलेब्स द्वारा समर्थन दिए जाने पर अपनी नाराजगी जताई। प्रह्लाद मोदी ने कहा कि विदेशी कलाकारों व अदाकारों का मकसद सिर्फ मोदी सरकार की छवि दुनिया में बिगाड़ने की है। लेकिन इसका असर देश में पड़ने वाला नहीं है। केंद्र सरकार व किसानों के बीच वार्ता से ही इसका हल निकलेगा।

किसानों को इंटरनेशनल सपोर्ट:दिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती

देश के दुश्मन दुनिया में बिगाड़ रहे भारत की छवि
प्रह्लाद मोदी ने कहा कि विदेशी कलाकारों को छोड़ दीजिए, देश में ही रहकर तमाम ऐसे दुश्मन हैं जो किसान आंदोलन को लेकर टिप्पणी कर रहे हैं, जिनका वास्ता कभी खेतीबाड़ी से नहीं रहा है। वे लोग कभी खेत नहीं गए। लेकिन ऐसे लोग देश की छवि दुनिया में बिगाड़ने के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर अनर्गल बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री देश के 132 करोड़ देशवासियों की पसंद हैं।

किसानों पर सेलेब्स आमने-सामने:ग्रेटा थनबर्ग और रिहाना ने आंदोलन का सपोर्ट किया, जवाब में भारतीय हस्तियों ने कहा- दरार पैदा करने वालों से बचें

अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर धरने पर दी सफाई

प्रह्लाद जोशी ने आज अयोध्या में हनुमानगढ़ी में अपने साथियों के साथ बजरंगबली के दर्शन किए। विश्व हिन्दू महासंघ के अध्यक्ष प्रह्लाद मोदी ने कहा वे हिंदू विचार धारा व संस्कृति के लिए विश्व व्यापी प्रचार कार्य में जुटे हैं। उनके संगठन का मुख्यालय नेपाल में है। इसे तत्कालीन राजा ज्ञानेश्वर के कार्यकाल में स्थापित किया गया था। उन्होंने कहा कि बुधवार को लखनऊ के अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर नाराजगी को लेकर सफाई भी दी। कहा कि उनकी नाराजगी सिर्फ पुलिस की कार्यशैली को लेकर थी। उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार से कोई नाराजगी नहीं है। अब पुलिस से भी कोई झगड़ा नहीं है। बता दें कि बुधवार को लखनऊ में स्वागत के लिए पहुंचे कुछ कार्यकर्ताओं को पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया था। इसके बाद प्रह्लाद मोदी दो घंटे के लिए धरने पर बैठे थे।

PM मोदी के भाई का गुस्सा:कार्यकर्ताओं की गिरफ्तारी से नाराज होकर दो घंटे धरने पर बैठे रहे प्रह्लाद मोदी, अधिकारियों से पूछा- क्या PMO का आदेश है?

इन विदेशियों ने किया था समर्थन

किसान आंदोलन को लेकर पॉप स्टार रिहाना, नॉर्वे की 18 साल की क्लाइमेट एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग, अमेरिकन एक्ट्रेस अमांडा कर्नी, पोर्न स्टार मिया खलीफा और अमेरिकी उपराष्ट्रपति कमला हैरिस की भतीजी, वकील और लेखिका मीना हैरिस ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना समर्थन दिया था। हालांकि, भारतीय हस्तियों ने भी पलटवार किया और बहकावे में न आने की अपील की। विदेश मंत्रालय ने भी अपील की कि अपनी बात रखने से पहले मुद्दे को समझ लें।

