PM मोदी के भाई की जिद्द:प्रह्लाद मोदी लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर धरने पर बैठे, कहा- जब तक कार्यकर्ताओं को छोड़ा नहीं जाएगा नहीं हटूंगा

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
  • प्रह्लाद मोदी का आरोप- स्वागत में आने वाले 100 कार्यकर्ताओं को लखनऊ पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया

उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ के चौधरी चरण सिंह एयरपोर्ट के बाहर नरेंद्र मोदी के भाई प्रह्लाद दामोदरदास मोदी धरने पर बैठ गए हैं। प्रह्लाद मोदी का कहना है कि हमारे स्वागत में आने वाले 100 कार्यकर्ताओं को लखनऊ पुलिस ने हिरासत में ले लिया है।

प्रहलाद मोदी ने कहा, 'मैं तब तक धरने पर बैठा रहूंगा जब तक हमारे सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को छोड़ नहीं दिया जाएगा। लखनऊ पुलिस बताए कि आखिर किसके आदेश पर उनको हिरासत में लिया गया। पीएमओ का आदेश है तो वह आदेश दिखाया जाए।'

प्रह्लाद मोदी का कहना है कि मुझे 4 फरवरी को सुल्तानपुर, 5 को जौनपुर और 6 फरवरी को प्रतापगढ़ जाना था। इसलिए आज लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट आया हूं। यहां आकर मुझे जानकारी हुई कि हमारे जो कार्यकर्ता थे उनको पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया है। इसलिए आज मैं धरने पर बैठ गया हूं। एयरपोर्ट के बाहर तब तक धरने पर बैठा रहूंगा जब तक हमारे सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को छोड़ दिया जाएगा।'

पहले भी धरने पर बैठ चुके हैं मोदी के भाई
राजस्थान की यात्रा पहुंचे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के भाई प्रह्लाद मोदी जयपुर के एक पुलिस स्टेशन के बाहर धरने पर बैठ गए थे। 14 मई 2019 को अपने सुरक्षा कर्मियों के लिए अलग वाहन की मांग के साथ धरने पर बैठे और प्रह्लाद मोदी ने एक घंटे तक थाने के बाहर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की थी। बाद में पुलिस अधिकारियों की मान-मनौव्वल के बाद उन्होंने अपना धरना समाप्त कराया था।

