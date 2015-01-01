पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

किसान आंदोलन का असर:लंबी दूरी की 5 ट्रेनें निरस्त; दिवाली पर कंफर्म टिकट लेने वाले मुसाफिरों की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, लखनऊ से चलेंगी 100 अतिरक्त बसें

लखनऊ8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • लखनऊ से आठ रूटों पर चलाई जाएगी बसें
  • छठ महापर्व को लेकर गोरखपुर से बिहार के लिए चलेगी बस

किसान बिल को लेकर पंजाब में चल रहे आंदोलन के कारण अभी कुछ दिनों तक ट्रेनें और रद्द रहेंगी। साथ ही कई ट्रेनों का संचालन अंबाला और सहारनपुर तक ही किया जाएगा। ऐसे में उन मुसाफिरों की दिक्कत ज्यादा बढ़ गई है, जिन्होंने महीनों पहले दीपावली पर घर आने के लिए कंफर्म आरक्षण कराया था। हांलाकि ट्रेन बहाली को लेकर उपाय शुरू कर दिए गए हैं‚ लेकिन अभी यात्रियों को कुछ दिनों का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। यात्रियों को सहूलियत देने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश परिवहन निगम दिवाली व छठ को लेकर लखनऊ से 100 बसें संचालित करेगा। इनमें प्रमुख आठ मुख्य मार्गो पर एसी और साधारण बसों की अतिरिक्त सेवाएं चलेंगी।

ट्रैक की जांच के बाद शुरू होगा ट्रेनों का संचालन

पंजाब में ट्रेन बहाली को लेकर बीते गुरुवार को रेलवे बोर्ड में रेलमंत्री की अध्यक्षता में एक उच्चस्तरीय बैठक हुई थी‚ जिसमें रेलवे ने पंजाब में कानून व्यवस्था ठीक होने पर ट्रेन चलाने की बात कही थी। इससे पूर्व बुधवार को नई दिल्ली में पंजाब के सीएम ने भी पंजाब में ट्रेन संचालन बहाल करने के लिए कहा था। इसका असर यह हुआ कि पंजाब के 32 स्टेशनों पर धरना दे रहे किसान 14 स्टेशनों से हट गए हैं। इस बात के भी संकेत मिल रहे हैं कि आने वाले कुछ दिनों में किसान इन स्टेशनों से भी हट जाएंगे। इसके बाद रेलवे ट्रैक और अपने संसाधनों की की जांच कर ट्रेनों का संचालन बहाल कर देगी।

उत्तर रेलवे के अनुसार इस दिन ये ट्रेनें रहेंगी निरस्त

  • लखनऊ चंडीगढ़ स्पेशल 02231 (शुक्रवार व शनिवार)
  • चंडीगढ़ लखनऊ स्पेशल ट्रेन 02232 (शनिवार और रविवार) को‚
  • जम्मूतवी से गोरखपुर जाने वाली अमरनाथ एक्सप्रेस स्पेशल ट्रेन 02577 (शनिवार)
  • हावड़ा से जम्मूतवी जाने वाली हिमगिरी स्पेशल ट्रेन 02332 (शुक्रवार व शनिवार)
  • और जम्मूतवी से हावड़ा जाने वाली हिमगिरी स्पेशल ट्रेन 02332 (रविवार व सोमवार)

इन ट्रेनों का संचालन आधी दूरी तक होगा

उत्तर रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि धनबाद से फिरोजपुर के बीच चलने वाली किसान स्पेशल ट्रेन और जयनगर से अमृतसर के बीच चलने वाली सरयू यमुना स्पेशल रविवार तक अंबाला तक जाएगी और वहां से ही वापस अपने गंतव्य स्टेशनों को लौटेंगी। वाराणसी से जम्मूतवी के बीच चलने वाली बेगमपुरा स्पेशल ट्रेन और राजेंद्रनगर (पटना) से जम्मूतवी के बीच चलने वाली अर्चना स्पेशल ट्रेनर रविवार तक सहारनपुर तक ही आवागमन करेंगी। वहीं, लालगढ़ से डिब्रूगढ़ के बीच चलने वाली अवध असम स्पेशल ट्रेन रविवार तक बदले मार्ग रोहतक‚ भिवानी‚ हिसार‚ हनुमानगढ़ के रास्ते चलेगी। किसानों के आंदोलन के चलते बीते 24 सितम्बर से पंजाब में ट्रेनों का संचालन पटरी से उतर चुकी है। त्योहार पर ट्रेनें नहीं चलीं तो मुसाफिर मुश्किल में फंस जाएंगे।

लखनऊ से गया तो गोरखपुर से सिवान व छपरा के लिए बसें चलेंगी

दीपावली व छठ महापर्व पर इस बार उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य सड़़क परिवहन निगम प्रबंध तंत्र यात्रियों की मांग पर बसों का संचालन करने का निर्णय लिया है। 12 से 29 नवम्बर तक यात्रियों की मांग पर बसों को चलाने के लिए रोडवेज तैयारियों में जुट गया है। रोडवेज में छुट्टी पर रोक लगा दी गयी है। छठ महापर्व पर बिहार के लिए भी बसें भी चलायी जाएगी। रोडवेज के मुख्य प्रधान प्रबंधक (संचालन) पीआर वेलवारियार ने बताया कि दीपावली व छठ महापर्व को लेकर बसों को चलाने की तैयारियां तेज हो गयी है। उन्होंने बताया कि यात्रियों की संख्या के हिसाब से बसों की सीधी सेवा चलाई जाएगी। यात्रियों को नॉन स्टाप बसों की सुविधा दिल्ली‚ नोएडा‚ गाजियाबाद‚ मेरठ‚ बरेली‚ अलीगढ़‚ झांसी‚ आगरा से सीधे पूर्वांचल क्षेत्रों के लिए मिलेगी। ऐसे में जिन यात्रियों को वोल्वो‚ स्कैनिया‚ जनरथ बसों में सफर करना है, वे ऑनलाइन सीटों की बुकिंग करा सकते हैं। इसको लेकर शुक्रवार को बैठक हुई‚ जिसमें अतिरिक्त बसों का संचालन सहायक क्षेत्रीय प्रबंधकों को सौंपी गयी है। लखनऊ से 100 बसें संचालित होंगी। इनमें प्रमुख आठ मुख्य मार्गो पर एसी और साधारण बसों की अतिरिक्त सेवाएं चलेंगी। उन्होंने बताया कि छठ महापर्व के लिए बिहार के तीन जिलों गया‚ सिवान व छपरा के लिए बसें चलायी जाएंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयाचिका पर लगातार तीसरे दिन होगी सुनवाई, विशेषाधिकार हनन मामले में गिरफ्तारी पर रोक - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें