यूपी में बागी हुए बसपा के पांच विधायक:बसपा के पांच विधायकों ने दिखाए बगावती तेवर, विधानसभा पहुंचकर चार प्रस्तावकों ने अपना नाम वापस लिया

लखनऊ14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बसपा प्रमुख मायावती।
  • बसपा ने राष्ट्रीय कोआर्डिनेटर रामजी गौतम को बनाया है प्रत्याशी
  • सपा ने राम गोपाल यादव व भाजपा ने आठ उम्मीदवार मैदान में उतारे हैं

उत्तर प्रदेश से राज्यसभा की 10 सीटों पर चुनाव के लिए नामांकन प्रक्रिया खत्म हो चुकी है। आज पर्चों की जांच होनी है। लेकिन इससे पहले बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बसपा) के पांच विधायकों ने बगावत कर दी है। बुधवार को विधानसभा पहुंचकर उम्मीदवार रामजी गौतम के चार प्रस्तावकों ने अपना नाम वापस ले लिया है। ऐसे में कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि चुनाव के दौरान बसपा के ये विधायक पार्टी के खिलाफ वोटिंग कर सकते हैं। बता दें कि सपा से रामगोपाल यादव और बसपा से रामजी गौतम के अलावा भाजपा के आठ उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं। सूत्रों की मानें तो इन विधायकों ने दो दिन पहले पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव से मुलाकात की थी।

इन विधायकों ने दिखाए बगावती तेवर

श्रावस्ती से विधायक असलम राइनी, हापुड़ के ढोलना से विधायक असलम अली, हर गोविंद भार्गव, इलाहाबाद के प्रतापपुर से विधायक मुज्तबा सिद्दीकी, हाकिम लाल बिंद ने पार्टी से बगावत की है। प्रस्ताव वापस लिए जाने से उम्मीदवार रामजी गौतम का पर्चा खारिज भी हो सकता है।

बागी विधायकों ने क्या कहा?

  • विधायक असलम अली ने कहा कि हमारा नाम प्रस्तावकों में शामिल किया गया था। लेकिन जब हमें पता चला कि बसपा कैंडिडेट भाजपा के सपोर्ट से राज्यसभा जाने की जुगत बहनजी लगा रही हैं तो हमने विद्रोह किया। हम भाजपा के विरोधी हैं। हमें इसलिए वोट मिला। अगर यह कैंडिडेट भाजपा के सपोर्ट से राज्यसभा जाता है तो हम क्षेत्र में जनता को क्या मुंह दिखाते। उन्होंने बताया कि कल हमारी मायावती से भी बात हुई थी। हमने उन्हें अपना निर्णय बता दिया था। अब पार्टी हमारे विद्रोह पर जो भी फैसला लेगी, उसके लिए हम तैयार हैं।
  • विधायक असलम राइनी ने कहा कि हम 4 विधायकों ने एफिडेविट दिया है कि बसपा प्रत्याशी के नामांकन में हमारे हस्ताक्षर और प्रमाण पत्र नहीं थे। राम जी गौतम के द्वारा नामांकन दाखिल किया गया, वह पूर्णतया गलत है। आज हम 4 विधायकों ने एफिडेविट देकर अपना प्रस्ताव वापस ले लिया। उन चार विधायकों में मैं खुद, मुज्तबा सिद्दीकी, हाकिम लाल बिंद, असलम अली हैं। बता दें कि असलम चौधरी की पत्नी ने कल ही सपा जॉइन किया था।

26 अक्टूबर को अखिलेश यादव से हुई मुलाकात

सूत्र बताते हैं कि, बसपा के बागी विधायकों ने 26 अक्टूबर को अखिलेश यादव से मुलाकात की थी। बसपा उम्मीदवार रामजी गौतम के नामांकन दाखिल किए जाने के बाद विधायकों ने अखिलेश से संपर्क साधा था।मुलाकात व संपर्क की जानकारी गोपनीय रखी गई। अखिलेश यादव ने नामांकन के आखिरी डेट तक पूरी प्रक्रिया का इंतजार किया और सपा के 10 विधायकों के प्रस्तावों के साथ वाराणसी के रहने वाले प्रकाश बजाज का निर्दलीय नामांकन करवा दिया। वहीं बसपा के बागी विधायकों ने मंगलवार को ही अपना एफिडेविट बनवा लिया था।

आज नामांकन पत्र की होगी जांच, वोटिंग हुई तो 9 नवंबर को आएंगे परिणाम

भारत निर्वाचन आयोग ने उत्तर प्रदेश से राज्यसभा की 10 सीटों के लिए चुनाव की घोषणा 13 अक्टूबर को की थी। इन दस सीटों के लिए चुनाव की अधिसूचना 20 अक्टूबर को जारी हो गई है। प्रदेश के दस राज्यसभा सदस्यों का कार्यकाल 25 नवंबर को खत्म हो रहा है। घोषित कार्यक्रम के अनुसार नामांकन 27 अक्टूबर तक भरे गए। 28 अक्टूबर को नामांकन पत्रों की जांच की होगी। 2 नवंबर तक नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। 9 नवंबर को सुबह 9 बजे से शाम 4 बजे तक मतदान होगा। उसी दिन शाम 5 बजे से मतगणना होगी और परिणाम घोषित कर दिए जाएंगे।

