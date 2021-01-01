पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

72वां गणतंत्र दिवस:कुछ ही देर में शुरू होगी रिपब्लिक परेड, विधानसभा के सामने से 30 पैदल टुकड़ियां, 20 झाकियां बढ़ाएगी कार्यक्रम की भव्यता

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
लखनऊ विधानसभा के पास खड़े जवान। - Dainik Bhaskar
लखनऊ विधानसभा के पास खड़े जवान।
  • राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल ध्वज फहरा कर कार्यक्रम की करेंगी शुरुआत
  • 48 आर्मी टैंक टी-90 भीष्मा, आर्मर रिकवरी वेहकल, मशीन गन की सुनाई देगी गड़गड़ाहट

देश आज अपना 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहा है। कुछ ही देर में प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल ध्वजारोहण करेंगी। कोरोना के चलते इस बार परेड की सूरत बदली-बदली नजर आएगी। 30 पैदल टुकड़ियां, 20 झाकियां कार्यक्रम की भव्यता बढ़ाएंगी तो 48 आर्मी टैंक टी-90 भीष्मा, आर्मर रिकवरी वेहकल, मशीन गन की गड़गड़ाहट सुनाई देगी। इस राष्ट्रीय पर्व को मनाने के लिए सभी ने अपने-अपने ढंग से तैयारी की है। स्कूल-कॉलेजों में कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में होने वाले कार्यक्रमों को छोटे स्तर पर कराने की तैयारी है।

ये टुकड़ियां परेड में भरेंगी दम
मंगलवार को राजधानी लखनऊ में 4 राजपूत रेजीमेंट, 16 जाट रेजीमेंट, केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल, भारत तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस बल, सशस्त्र सीमा बल, यूपी पुलिस, 35 पीएसी बटालियन, उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस विशेष सुरक्षा बल, यूपी होमगार्ड, यूपी सैनिक स्कूल व अन्य कई स्कूलों की टुकड़ियां निकलेंगी। कोरोना योद्धा ड्रिल, मिशन शक्ति राष्ट्र शक्ति नृत्य, स्वच्छ जल स्वस्थ कल नृत्य जैसे कार्यक्रमों का आयोजन होगा।

फिर बाजी मारने को तैयार होमगार्ड विभाग के जवान

परेड में शामिल यूपी होमगार्ड के अधिकारी और जवान इस बार डांगरी में नजर आएंगे। यह नई ड्रेस विभाग के डीजी द्वारा निर्धारित की गई है। परेड कमांडर दीपक श्रीवास्तव, मार्कंडेय सिंह के साथ अशोक कुमार की अगुवाई में होमागार्ड के जवान परेड में शामिल होंगे। होमगार्ड विभाग के जवानों ने श्रेष्ठ परेड किए जाने पर बीते वर्ष 2020 में गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में प्रथम स्थान हासिल किया था।

देश भक्ति गीतों कर बीच हौसलाफजाई

बैंड और पाइप पर बजे 'ऐ वतन-वतन मेरे आबाद रहे तू, मैं जहां रहूं, जहां में याद रहे तू', 'सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदोस्तां हमारा', कदम-कदम बढ़ाए जा' गीतों की धुनें उनका हौसला अफजाई करेंगी।

