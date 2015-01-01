पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लखनऊ पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़ा आरोपी:पूर्व खनन मंत्री गायत्री प्रजापति का बेटा गिरफ्तार, धोखाधड़ी के मुकदमे में चल रहा था वांछित

लखनऊ26 मिनट पहले
पूर्व खनन मंत्री गायत्री प्रसाद प्रजापति के बेटे अनिल प्रजापति को लखनऊ पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। फाइल फोटो
  • पूर्व मैनेजर ने दर्ज कर कराई थी एफआईआर, खुद को जान का बताया था जान का ख़तरा

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व खनन मंत्री गायत्री प्रसाद प्रजापति के बेटे अनिल प्रजापति को लखनऊ पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस के अनुसार हजरत गंज चौराहे पर घूमते हुए अनिल मिला जहां से उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। गायत्री प्रजापति के पूर्व मैनेजर ने दर्ज धोखाधड़ी समेत गंभीर धाराओं में एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई थी जिस मुकदमे में वांछित था। यह जानकारी गोमतीनगर विस्तार इंस्पेक्टर अखिलेश चन्द्र पांडेय ने दी।

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मंत्री गायत्री प्रसाद प्रजापति और उनके बेटे अनिल प्रजापति के खिलाफ 19 सितम्बर 2019 को गोमतीनगर विस्तार एफआईआर दर्ज कराने वाले उनकी कंपनी के पूर्व निदेशक बृजभवन चौबे ने सुरक्षा की मांग की थी। निदेशक बृजभवन चौबे ने लखनऊ पुलिस से मिलकर शिकायत की थी कि गायत्री गायत्री से अपनी जान को खतरा बताया।

लखनऊ में गोमतीनगर विस्तार की पुलिस बृजभवन के आरोपों की जांच करने के साथ ही उनके अलावा गायत्री और उसके बेटे अनिल के बैंक अकाउंट खंगालने गए। पूर्व मैनेजर बृजभवन चौबे ने एफआईआर में पूर्व मंत्री गायत्री के खिलाफ मुक़दमा दर्ज कराने के बाद से ही गायत्री के गुर्गे उनके पीछे लग गए हैं। कुछ लोगों ने उनका पीछा कर धमकाया भी था, जिसके चलते वह और उनका परिवार दहशत में है।

पूर्व निदेशक ने पुलिस से मांगी सुरक्षा
निदेशक का यह भी आरोप था कि पूर्व मंत्री के कहने पर उन्होंने अपना व अपनी पत्नी का प्लॉट तथा दो मकान महिला को दिए थे। गायत्री की बेनामी संपत्तियां बेचकर महिला को करोड़ों रुपये भी दिए गए थे।निदेशक बृजभवन ने पूर्व मंत्री की कई बेनामी संपत्तियों की जानकारी होने की बात भी कही है जिससे गायत्री और उनके खेमे में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है।

उन्होंने गोमतीनगर विस्तार थाना में गायत्री प्रसाद प्रजापति, उनके बेटे अनिल प्रजापति, उन पर रेप का आरोप लगाने वाली महिला समेत अन्य अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी, रंगदारी, धमकाने और साजिश रचने के आरोप में केस दर्ज कराया था।

