UP में मोदी के मंत्री पर आरोप:शूटर वर्तिका सिंह ने मानहानि केस में MP MLA कोर्ट में दर्ज कराया बयान; कहा- दूर दूर तक किसी पार्टी से कोई नाता नहीं

सुल्तानपुर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शूटर वर्तिका सिंह ने अमेठी जिले की सांसद और केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी के खिलाफ बुधवार को अपना बयान दर्ज कराया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
शूटर वर्तिका सिंह ने अमेठी जिले की सांसद और केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी के खिलाफ बुधवार को अपना बयान दर्ज कराया है।
  • वर्तिका ने कहा कि स्मृति ईरानी के आरोप झूठे हैं, मैने किसी का प्यादा नहीं, देश की बेटी हूं

इंटरनेशनल शूटर वर्तिका सिंह ने मानहानि के मामले में MP MLA कोर्ट में केंद्रीय मंत्री एवं अमेठी जिले की सांसद और केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी के खिलाफ बुधवार को अपना बयान दर्ज कराया है। इस मौके पर वर्तिका ने कहा कि केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने हमारे ऊपर फर्जी आरोप लगाया है कि मैं कांग्रेस का प्यादा हूं और कांग्रेस का षडयंत्र हूं और कांग्रेस से मेरा घनिष्ठ संबंध है। मैंने कोर्ट को समक्ष प्रमाण के साथ साबित किया है कि मेरा दूर-दूर तक कांग्रेस से ना कोई संबंध है, ना ही देश की किसी अन्य पार्टी से संबंध है।

मैने देश का नाम ऊंचा किया

वर्तिका ने कहा मैं देश की बेटी हूं, मैंने इंडिया को रिप्रजेंट किया है। देश का झंडा लेकर मैंने इंडिया को मैंने अपने देश का नाम रोशन किया है। मुझे आज तक जहां इनवाइट किया गया, मैं हमेशा चाहे प्रधानमंत्री का प्रोगाम रहा हो चाहे मुख्यमंत्री का, कई सांसद-विधायक ने मुझे इनवाइट किया मैं हमेशा देश के लिए खड़ी रही।

कोच के नाते प्रियंका गांधी के बेटे को प्रशिक्षण दिया

देहरादून स्कूल की कोच रही, देहरादून के सभी बच्चों को मैंने निशानेबाजी का प्रशिक्षण दिया उसी तरीके से मैंने प्रियंका गांधी के बेटे को भी प्रशिक्षण दिया। 2006-2007 में जब राहुल गांधी सांसद थे तो उन्होंने वहां पर हमें सम्मानित किया था। उनके साथ के मेरे फोटो हैं जो वायरल हो रहे हैं इन्होंने मेरे अंतरराष्ट्रीय छवि को धूमिल करने का स्मृति ईरानी ने प्रयास किया।

दरअसल, प्रतापगढ़ जिले के रायचंदपुर गांव निवासी वर्तिका सिंह ने पिछले दिनों केंद्रीय मंत्री एवं अमेठी जिले की सांसद स्मृति ईरानी के खिलाफ जिले की एमपी-एमएलए कोर्ट में मानहानि का मुकदमा दायर कर उन्हें तलब कर दंडित करने की मांग की है। इस मामले में अब स्पेशल जज MP MLA कोर्ट पी के जयंत ने अन्य गवाहों का बयान दर्ज करने के लिए 19 फरवरी की तिथि नियत की है।

