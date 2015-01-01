पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूपी पशुधन विभाग में टेंडर घोटाला:हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ खंडपीठ में निलंबित DIG अरविंद सेन की अग्रिम जमानत पर सुनवाई आज

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
निलंबित डीआईजी अरविंद सेन।
  • जस्टिस विवेक चौधरी की बेंच में होगी सुनवाई
  • इसी साल 13 जून को इंदौर के व्यापारी ने दर्ज कराई थी FIR

उत्तर प्रदेश पशुपालन विभाग में करोड़ों रुपए के टेंडर घोटाले में फंसे निलंबित डीआईजी अरविंद सेन ने इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट की लखनऊ खंडपीठ में अग्रिम जमानत याचिका दाखिल की है। जिस पर आज सुनवाई होगी। गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए निलंबित डीआईजी फरार चल रहे हैं।

जस्टिस विवेक ने आज सुनवाई के लिए किया सूचीबद्ध

जस्टिस विवेक चौधरी की बेंच ने मंगलवार को उनकी याचिका पर सुनवाई के बाद अगली सुनवाई बुधवार को करने के निर्देश दिए। याची के अधिवक्ता संतोष कुमार यादव ‘वारसी’ ने बताया कि मंगलवार को याचिका पर सुनवाई के दौरान शिकायतकर्ता मंजीत भाटिया उर्फ रिंकू की ओर से भी अधिवक्ता पेश हुए। जबकि सरकारी वकील ने भी मामले में निर्देश प्राप्त करने के लिए समय की मांग की। जिस पर कोर्ट ने मामले को पुनः बुधवार को सूचीबद्ध करने के आदेश दिए।

अरविंद सेन पर पीड़ित को डराने धमकाने का आरोप

टेंडर घोटाले का खुलासा जून माह में हुआ था। 13 जून को इंदौर के व्यापारी मंजीत सिंह भाटिया उर्फ रिंकू ने लखनऊ के थाना हजरतगंज में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई थी। इस मामले में 10 अभियुक्तों को नामजद किया गया था। अभियुक्तों पर कूटरचित दस्तावजों व छद्म नाम से गेहूं, आटा, शक्कर व दाल आदि की सप्लाई का ठेका दिलवाने के नाम पर 9 करोड़ 72 लाख 12 हजार रुपए की ठगी करने का आरोप है। अरविंद सेन पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने सीबीसीआईडी में बतौर एसपी रहते हुए पीड़ित को डराया, धमकाया और सादे पेपर पर हस्ताक्षर करा लिए। इसके बदले ठगों ने उन्हें मोटी रकम दी। मामले की जांच हुई तो आरोप सही पाए गए। जिसके बाद उन्हें निलंबित कर दिया गया था। अब पुलिस उनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए उन्हें तलाश कर रही है।

