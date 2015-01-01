पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यूपी में भ्रष्टाचार पर एक्शन:IPS मणिलाल पाटीदार भगौड़ा घोषित, कुर्क होगी संपत्ति; जांच पूरी होने पर अभिषेक दीक्षित पर कार्रवाई के आसार

लखनऊ13 मिनट पहले
महोबा के पूर्व एसपी मणिलाल पाटीदार गिरफ्तारी से बचने के लिए फरार चल रहे हैं। उनकी हाईकोर्ट से अग्रिम जमाानत याचिका भी अस्वीकार हो चुकी है।
  • महोबा के क्रशर कारोबारी को आत्महत्या के लिए उकसाने के मामले में फरार चल रहे हैं मणिलाल पाटीदार
  • यूपी में भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों से घिरे 7 IPS चल रहे सस्पेंड, मगर अजय पाल शर्मा व हिमांशु कुमार पर मेहरबानी के कारणों को लेकर चर्चा शुरू

कानपुर के बिकरु गांव में CO समेत आठ पुलिसकर्मियों की हत्या मामले में भ्रष्टाचार में लिप्त अफसरों पर योगी सरकार सख्त कार्रवाई के मूड में है। अपराधियों से सांठगांठ के आरोप में DIG अनंत देव तिवारी को सस्पेंड किए जाने के बाद सबकी निगाहें सस्पेंड चल रहे IPS मणिलाल पाटीदार और अभिषेक दीक्षित पर टिक गई है। इन दोनों के खिलाफ विजिलेंस की जांच चल रही थी, जो पूरी होने वाली है। हालांकि भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों से घिरे IPS अजय पाल शर्मा व हिमांशु कुमार पर कार्रवाई न होने से IPS लॉबी में चर्चा शुरू हो गई है।

IPS मणिलाल की संपत्ति होगी कुर्क
विजिलेंस की रिपोर्ट जल्द ही शासन को सौंपी जाएगी। मणिलाल पाटीदार पहले ही महोबा क्रेशर कारोबारी को आत्महत्या के लिए प्रेरित करने के मामले में आरोपित होने की वजह से फरार चल रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को महोबा की अदालत ने उनके खिलाफ कुर्की की कार्रवाई करने का आदेश भी जारी कर दिया है।

भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप में यूपी में 7 IPS चल रहे सस्पेंड

भ्रष्टाचार और अन्य आरोपों में यूपी के 7 IPS फिलहाल सस्पेंड चल रहे हैं। लेकिन इन दिनों IPS लॉबी में यह चर्चा है कि आखिर भ्रष्टाचार के आरोपों से घिरे IPS अजय पाल शर्मा और हिमांशु कुमार को सरकार द्वारा सस्पेंड क्यों नहीं किया गया? इन दोनों के खिलाफ SIT ने अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंपी थी‚ जो फिलहाल ठंडे बस्ते में है। दोनों के खिलाफ विजिलेंस ने केस भी दर्ज किया है‚ पर उनको सस्पेंड नहीं किए जाने से तमाम सवाल भी उठ रहे हैं।

जिस IPS अफसर की शिकायत के बाद दोनों अफसरों के खिलाफ SIT ने जांच की थी‚ वह बीते 11 महीने से सस्पेंड चल रहे हैं। बता दें कि नोएडा के तत्कालीन SSP वैभव कृष्ण ने पांच IPS अफसरों पर भ्रष्टाचार करने के गंभीर आरोप लगाए थे और शासन को इससे संबंधित सबूत भी मुहैया कराए थे। वैभव कृष्ण द्वारा शिकायत करने के बाद आरोपित अफसरों से जिलों का चार्ज वापस ले लिया गया था।

