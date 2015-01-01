पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

साइबर क्राइम:UP 112 के वॉट्सऐप पर CM योगी को जान से मारने की धमकी भरा संदेश भेजने वाला नाबालिग अरेस्ट; मोबाइल बरामद

लखनऊ30 मिनट पहले
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
  • आगरा का रहने वाला है आरोपी, बाल आपचारी अधिनियम के तहत की जा रही कार्रवाई

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को जान से मारने की धमकी देने वाले नाबालिग को लखनऊ पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दरअसल, यूपी 112 सेवा के वॉट्सऐप नंबर पर रविवार को एक किशोर ने धमकी भरा संदेश भेजा था। नाबालिग को सुशांत गोल्फ सिटी इलाके से पकड़ा गया है। उस पर पुलिस ने आईटी एक्ट समेत अन्य धाराओं में FIR दर्ज किया था। इंस्पेक्टर सुशांत गोल्फ सिटी का कहना है कि नाबालिग को अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा।

रविवार को भेजा था धमकी भरा संदेश

दरअसल, रविवार को यूपी 112 के वॉट्सऐप नंबर 7570000100 पर एक मोबाइल नंबर से सीएम योगी को जान से मारने की धमकी दी थी। इस सूचना पर थाना सुशांत गोल्फ सिटी ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर कार्रवाई शुरू की। आरोपी को सर्विलांस टीम और आगरा पुलिस की मदद से ट्रेस किया गया। आगरा पुलिस और लखनऊ पुलिस के माध्यम से युवक को हिरासत में लेकर लखनऊ लाया गया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के पास से मोबाइल बरामद किया है।

संदेश भेजने के बाद डिलीट किया

पुलिस कमिश्नर डीके ठाकुर ने बताया कि आरोपी किशोर को पकड़ लिया गया है। मैसेज करने के बाद आरोपी ने उसे डिलीट कर दिया था। मैसेज को रिकवर करने के लिए साइबर एक्सपर्ट से मदद ली जा रही है। पूछताछ करने पर आरोपी ने कबूल किया है कि उसी ने 112 नंबर पर धमकी भरे मैसेज किए थे। लेकिन बाद में मैसेज डिलीट कर दिया। पुलिस बाल अपचारी अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई कर कर रही है। नाबालिग आरोपी को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। उसके बाद आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

