पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Lucknow
  • The Dead Body Of A Young Man Who Went Out To Go Home For Dinner At Night Was Found In The Field, A Case Was Registered Against The Mother's Tahrir

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रायबरेली:रात में खाना-खाने के लिए घर जाने को बोलकर निकले युवक का सुबह खेत में मिला शव, मां की तहरीर पर केस दर्ज

रायबरेली4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यूपी के रायबरेली में एक युवक का शव बरामद किया गया। बताया जा रहा है कि वह रात को अपने घर खाना खाने जाने की बात कहकर निकला था। पुलिस जांच में जुट गई है।
  • जिले के गुरुबख्शगंज थाना क्षेत्र के कीरतपुर का मामला

उत्तर प्रदेश के रायबरेली में रविवार सुबह उस समय सनसनी मच गई जब जिले के गुरुबख्श गंज थाना क्षेत्र के कीरतपुर गांव में एक व्यक्ति का शव खेत में पाया गया। शव मिलने की सूचना पर क्षेत्र में सनसनी मच गई। ये खबर जंगल में आग की तरह फैली और फिर मौके पर ग्रामीणों की भीड़ जमा हो गई। किसी ने मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी, मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने छानबीन कर शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवाया है।

जिले के गुरुबख्श गंज थाना क्षेत्र के कीरतपुर निवासी राम शंकर लोधी के पुत्र रामबरन का शव आज उसके खेत पर ही संदिग्ध अवस्था में मिला। परिजन के अनुसार मृतक कल शाम अपने बड़े भाई व भाभी के साथ खेत मे पानी लगाने के लिए निकला था। रात में खाना-खाने के लिए वो घर जाने को बोलकर खेत से गया था। उसके बाद उसका कोई पता नही चला। आज उसका शव खेत में पड़ा मिला।

परिजन को जैसे ही इसकी जानकारी हुई वो मौके पर पहुंचे और रोना बिलखना शुरू कर दिया। वही सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लिया और पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया। सीओ लालगंज इंद्रपाल सिंह ने बताया कि मृतक की मां की तहरीर पर पुलिस ने मुकदमा दर्ज कर आगे की जांच शुरू कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकमल हासन का मोदी से सवाल- कोरोना से लोगों की नौकरियां जा रहीं, नई संसद की क्या जरूरत? - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें