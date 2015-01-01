पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देश का तीसरा सबसे प्रदूषित शहर बना लखनऊ:प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने सेतु निगम पर 10 लाख का जुर्माना ठोका, 24 उद्योग संस्थानों को कारण बताओ नोटिस

लखनऊ
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो लखनऊ की है। यहां सुबह आसमान में धुंध छाई रही। लोगों को उनकी आंखों में जलन और सांस लेने में दिक्कत महसूस हुई।
  • 48 घंटे में लखनऊ का AQI 447 माइक्रोग्राम प्रति घन मीटर के खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा
  • तालकटोरा‚ लालबाग और अलीगंज की हवा सबसे खतरनाक हुई

सेंट्रल पॉल्यूशन कंट्रोल बोर्ड के एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स (AQI) के मुताबिक, पिछले 48 घंटे में लखनऊ की हवा लगातार जहरीली होती जा रही है। यहां AQI 447 माइक्रोग्राम प्रति घन मीटर की गंभीर स्थिति पर पहुंच गया है। इसी के साथ लखनऊ देश का सबसे प्रदूषित शहर बन चुका है। पहले स्थान पर हरियाणा का फतेहाबाद शहर और दूसरे नंबर यूपी का मुरादाबाद जनपद है। फतेहाबाद में AQI 466 और मुरादाबाद का AQI 457 रिकार्ड हुआ है।

सेतु निगम निर्माण एजेंसी पर 10 लाख का जुर्माना

वायु प्रदूषण की इस गंभीर स्थिति से निपटने के लिए राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड रिंग रोड़ टेड़ी पुलिया चौराहे पर ओवर ब्रिज का निर्माण करने वाली सेतु निगम की एजेंसी पर 10 लाख का जुर्माना ठोका है। इसके साथ ही एक दर्जन से अधिक अन्य निर्माण एजेंसियों को नोटिस जारी करके जवाब मांगा गया है। लखनऊ में वायु प्रदूषण की गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए राज्य प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड ने वायु प्रदूषण करने वाले उद्योगों को बंद करने का फैसला लिया है।

इसके तहत शहर के औद्योगिक एरिया में स्थापित 68 उद्योगों का संचालन पूरी तरह से बंद किया जाएगा। लखनऊ मंडल के क्षेत्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण अधिकारी डॉक्टर रामकरन ने बताया कि 8 नवंबर तक स्थिति न सुधरने पर हेल्थ इमरजेंसी लागू करते हुए प्लाइवुड सहित वायु प्रदूषण करने वाले सभी उद्योग तत्काल प्रभाव से बंद कर दिए जाएंगे। 24 उद्योगों को कारण बताओ नोटिस दी गई है।

लखनऊ में तालकटोरा की सबसे खराब स्थिति

लखनऊ में तालकटोरा‚ लालबाग और अलीगंज की हवा सबसे खतरनाक स्तर पर है। शुक्रवार को AQI 479 माइक्रोग्राम प्रति घन मीटर के साथ तालकटोरा क्षेत्र राजधानी का सबसे प्रदूषित रहा। दूसरे नम्बर पर 465 AQI के साथ लालबाग/हजरतगंज का इलाका रहा। अलीगंज क्षेत्र में भी वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक 443 पहुंचने से स्थिति गंभीर हो गयी है। शहर के अन्य स्थानों की हवा भी अत्यंत खराब स्तर में दर्ज की गई।

प्रदूषण की गंभीर स्थिति पर दिल्ली में हुई बैठक

राजधानी दिल्ली/एनसीआर और इसके आस-पास के इलाकों में वायु प्रदूषण की गंभीर स्थिति को देखते हुए शुक्रवार को केन्द्रीय पर्यावरण विभाग में उत्तरी राज्यों के पर्यावरण/प्रदूषण नियंत्रण अधिकारियों के साथ एक उच्च स्तरीय बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में दिल्ली‚ हरियाणा‚ पंजाब और उत्तर प्रदेश के आला अधिकारी शामिल हुए। बैठक में वायु प्रदूषण कम करने के तरीकों के अलावा निगरानी के उपायों पर भी चर्चा की गई। अगले 15 दिनों तक राज्यों के साथ मिलकर विशेष अभियान चलाने का फैसला हुआ है।

सर्दियों में हर साल बढ़ता है वायु प्रदूषण

हर साल सर्दियों में वायु प्रदूषण की गंभीर समस्या का सामना करने वाली राजधानी में ये साल भी कुछ अलग नहीं रहा है। प्रत्येक वर्ष जैसे ही तापमान कम होने लगता है और हवा की गति मंद होती है। इससे सड़कों से निकले धूलकण व अन्य प्रकार के पार्टिकल वातावरण में एक परत बना लेते हैं। धुआं‚ धूल और कुहरा मिलकर स्मॉग की स्थिति पैदा कर देते हैं। जब हवा तेज होती है तो वातावरण में जमे धूलकण उड़ जाते हैं और प्रदूषण स्वतः कम हो जाता है।

