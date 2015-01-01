पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लखनऊ में जहरीली शराब का मामला:एक और शख्स की मौत; मृतकों की संख्या पहुंची 4, इतने की ही हालत गंभीर, DM ने न्यायिक जांच के आदेश दिए

लखनऊ15 मिनट पहले
बंथरा पुलिस ने आरोपी कोटेदार को हिरासत में लिया है।
  • बंथरा इलाके का मामला, पुलिस ने आरोपी कोटेदार को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू की

राजधानी के बंथरा इलाके में जहरीली शराब पीने से मौत की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। रविवार को बलरामपुर अस्पताल में भर्ती एक और शख्स चुन्नू की मौत हो गई। इसके बाद अब मरने वाले की संख्या चार पहुंच गई है। इससे पहले शनिवार सुबह रसूलपुर गांव के रहने वाले निर्मल यादव (45 वर्ष) की सिविल अस्पताल में मौत हो गई थी। अभी भी चार लोगों की हालत गंभीर बनी है। मामले को संज्ञान में लेकर डीएम अभिषेक प्रकाश ने न्यायिक जांच के आदेश दिए हैं।

क्या है पूरा मामला?
लतीफ नगर में रहने वाला राजकुमार उर्फ राजू रावत (38) मजदूरी करता था। राजकुमार की पत्नी रेशमा का आरोप है कि गांव में ही रहने वाले कोटेदार ननकू उर्फ ननकऊ शराब बेचता है। राजकुमार ने गुरुवार शाम ननकऊ के घर से शराब खरीदी और वहीं से पीकर आया। खाना खाने के कुछ देर राजकुमार के पेट में तेज दर्द के साथ ही उसके हाथ-पैर में ऐंठने होने लगे। जब तक वह उसे इलाज के लिए अस्पताल ले जाने का इंतजाम होता‚ तब तक रात करीब तीन बजे राजकुमार ने घर में ही दम तोड़ दिया।

इसी तरह लतीफनगर से कुछ ही दूरी पर स्थित रसूलपुर गांव निवासी सुंदर लाल रावत (39) ने भी कोटेदार ननकऊ के घर से बुधवार शाम शराब खरीद कर पी थी। घर पहुंचते ही उसकी हालत बिगड़ने लगी। परिजनों ने उसे मोहान स्थित एक निजी अस्पताल ले गए‚ जहां से उसे केजीएमयू के लिए रेफर कर दिया। लेकिन अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले ही उसने रास्ते में दम तोड़ दिया। आरोप है कि यहीं का निवासी मोहम्मद अनीस उर्फ अक्षय (28) बताशे बनाकर बेचने का काम करता था। उसने भी ननकऊ के घर से शराब खरीदकर पी थी‚ जिसके बाद उसकी हालत बिगड़ गई। उसे पास के निजी अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया‚ जहां से चिकित्सकों ने मेडिकल कालेज रेफर कर दिया‚ लेकिन मेडिकल कालेज में इलाज के दौरान रात के समय उसकी मौत हो गई थी।

डीएम ने मजिस्ट्रेट जांच के निर्देश दिए, कोटेदार से हो रही पूछताछ
डीएम अभिषेक प्रकाश ने इस प्रकरण में मजिस्ट्रियल जांच कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं। पूरे मामले का कौन जिम्मेदार है? जांच कर आख्या देने का निर्देश दिया है। वहीं, मृतक परिजनों के आरोप पर पुलिस ने कोटेदार नेताओं को हिरासत में लिया है। उससे पूछताछ की जा रही है।

