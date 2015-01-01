पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मासूम के साथ दरिंदगी:घर में सो रही 3 साल की बच्ची के साथ 23 साल के युवक ने किया दुष्कर्म, भीड़ ने पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले किया

सुल्तानपुर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो सुल्तानपुर जिला अस्पताल की है। बच्ची को यहां भर्ती किया गया है। सुरक्षा में महिला सिपाही तैनात की गई हैं।
  • कादीपुर कोतवाली क्षेत्र का मामला, बच्ची को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया

उत्तर प्रदेश के सुल्तानपुर जिले में तीन साल की बच्ची के साथ दरिंदगी का मामला सामने आया है। वारदात के बाद भीड़ ने 23 साल के आरोपी को पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले किया है। पुलिस आरोपी से पूछताछ कर रही है। वहीं, मासूम को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। घटना के वक्त मासूम की मां बच्ची को घर में सुलाकर पड़ोस में शादी कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने गई थी।

पिटाई के बाद आरोपी को पुलिस को सौंपा

मामला कादीपुर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के एक गांव का है। बताया जा रहा है कि सोमवार की रात 3 साल की बच्ची को उसकी मां बिस्तर पर सुलाकर पड़ोस में शादी के कार्यक्रम में गयी थी। रात करीब 3 बजे बेरामारुफपुर गांव निवासी राजू मासूम के घर में घुसा और दुष्कर्म को अंजाम दिया। इस दौरान मासूम की मां घर पहुंची और उसने शोर मचाना शुरू किया। इसके बाद आस पड़ोस के लोग मौके पर जुट गए। आरोपी को पकड़कर उसकी पिटाई की गई। इसके बाद पुलिस को सूचना देने के बाद आरोपी को पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया गया।

गांववालों और पुलिस की मदद से बच्ची को आनन-फानन में सीएचसी कादीपुर ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टरों ने बच्ची की हालत गंभीर देख उसे सुल्तानपुर जिला अस्पताल रेफर कर दिया। फिलहाल, मौके पर DSP सुरेंद्र कुमार और कोतवाली कादीपुर के प्रभारी निरीक्षक केके मिश्रा पूरी टीम के साथ स्थित पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं।

आरोपी को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ जारी

SP सुल्तानपुर शिवहरी मीना ने बताया कि सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची थी। तत्काल बच्ची को इलाज के लिए भेजा और आरोपी को हिरासत में लिया गया। मेडिकल परीक्षण रिपोर्ट का इंतजार है। आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

