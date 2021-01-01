पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

UP में सपा का ट्रैक्टर मार्च:लखनऊ में झड़प के बाद पुलिस ने किया लाठीचार्ज, शामली में कलेक्ट्रेट तक ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालकर वापस हुए किसान

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शामली में ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालते किसान। - Dainik Bhaskar
शामली में ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालते किसान।
  • राज्य के हर जिले व तहसील में सपा कार्यकर्ता निकाल रहे ट्रैक्टर रैली
  • दिल्ली में प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसानों के समर्थन में यह कार्यक्रम

नए कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ आंदोलन कर रहे किसान आज दिल्ली में ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकाल रहे हैं। इन किसानों को समाजवादी पार्टी ने अपना समर्थन दिया है। आज गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके समाजवादी पार्टी नेता व कार्यकर्ता UP के हर जिले में ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकाल रहे हैं। लखनऊ में जहां पुलिस ने सपा कार्यकर्ताओं पर लाठी भांजी है तो बस्ती, शामली और सिद्धार्थनगर में सपा कार्यकर्ताओं की पुलिस से झड़प हुई। बस्ती में सपा जिलाध्यक्ष को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

लखनऊ में मुख्य सड़क पर आने से रोका

राजधानी लखनऊ में समाजवादी पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने सरोजनी नगर तहसील में ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली गई। इसके अलावा सरोजनी नगर, बीकेटी, मोहनलालगंज में सरोजनी नगर के ग्रामीण इलाकों में कार्यकर्ताओं ने रैली निकाली। इस दौरान पुलिसकर्मियों से उनकी झड़प हुई और पुलिस ने लाठीचार्ज करते हुए उन्हें वहां से हटा दिया है। फिलहाल पुलिस अलर्ट रही जिसकी वजह से मुख्य मार्ग पर नहीं आ सके। मोहनलालगंज के सपा विधायक अमरीश पुष्कर समेत जिला अध्यक्ष मौजूद रहे।

लखनऊ में प्रदर्शनकारियों को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार।
लखनऊ में प्रदर्शनकारियों को पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार।

मुजफ्फरनगर में बसपा के पूर्व विधायक ने निकला ट्रैक्टर मार्च

मुजफ्फरनगर में समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) के नेताओं ने ट्रैक्टर मार्च निकालकर शक्ति प्रदर्शन किया। इस मार्च की अगुवाई बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बसपा) के पूर्व विधायक अनिल कुमार कर रहे थे। हाल ही में वे सपा में शामिल हुए हैं। लगभग 1000 ट्रैक्टरों के एक साथ निकलने से शहर में जाम की स्थिति पैदा हो गई। माना जा रहा है कि विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले पूर्व विधायक अनिल कुमार ने समाजवादी पार्टी टिकट को लेकर अपना शक्ति प्रदर्शन किया है। हालांकि अभी यह तय नहीं है की इस ट्रैक्टर रैली के लिए विधायक और उनके समर्थकों ने जिलाधिकारी से कोई अनुमति ली थी। अब देखना यह होगा जिला प्रशासन विधायक के खिलाफ क्या कानूनी कार्रवाई करता है?

सिद्धार्थनगर में कई नेता हुए गिरफ्तार, ट्रैक्टर भी जब्त
सिद्धार्थनगर में किसानों के ट्रैक्टर मार्च का समर्थन करते हुए सपाइयों ने जगह-जगह ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाली। पूर्व विधायक विजय पासवान के नेतृत्व तमाम सपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने मुख्यालय स्थित कार्यालय से ट्रैक्टर रैली निकाल कर प्रर्दशन के लिए तहसील के लिए निकले। तहसील परिसर में सपाइयों ने सरकार विरोधी नारे लगाकर प्रर्दशन भी किया। पुलिस ट्रैक्टर सहित सभी को गिरफ्तार कर थाने ले गई। पूर्व विधायक ने कहा कि किसान विरोधी बिल लाकर भाजपा सरकार ने किसानों को छला है। सपा पूरी तरह से किसानों के साथ किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में हैं।

सिद्धार्थनगर में ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालते सपाई।
सिद्धार्थनगर में ट्रैक्टर रैली निकालते सपाई।

शामली में पुलिस व किसानों के साथ हुई झड़प
गणतंत्र दिवस पर जिले के 15 गांव के किसानों ने ट्रैक्टर पर तिरंगा झंडा लहराते हुए गांव से कलेक्ट्रेट तक की परेड निकाली। रास्ते में पुलिस और किसानों के बीच झड़प भी हुई। हजारों किसानो ने सैकड़ों ट्रैक्टर पर सवार होकर कृषि बिल के विरोध में नारेबाजी की। कलेक्ट्रेट पर जमा होने के बाद किसान वापस लौट गए। प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए पीएसी व पुलिस फोर्स तैनात है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंITBP के जवानों ने माइनस 25 डिग्री तापमान में तिरंगा फहराया; संघ प्रमुख भागवत ने भी किया ध्वजारोहण - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser