लखनऊ में हादसा:किसान पथ पर दो ट्रकों की भिड़ंत, क्लीनर की मौत, क्रेन से बाहर निकाला गया शव; दूसरे ट्रक का ड्राइवर फरार

लखनऊ37 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो लखनऊ में किसान पथ की है। बुधवार सुबह यहां हादसे में ट्रक के खलासी की मौत हो गई।
  • हादसा चिनहट क्षेत्र के अनौरा गांव के पास हुआ

राजधानी लखनऊ में बुधवार सुबह किसान पथ पर दो ट्रकों के बीच आमने सामने से सीधी टक्कर हो गई। टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि ट्रकों के अगले हिस्से के परखच्चे उड़ गए। घटना में क्लीनर की मौत हो गई। जबकि दूसरे ट्रक का ड्राइवर मौके से फरार हो गया। यह हादसा चिनहट थाना क्षेत्र के अनौरा गांव के पास की है। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है। किसान पथ से क्षतिग्रस्त ट्रकों को हटाया गया है।

गेहूं लादकर बिहार जा रहा था एक ट्रक, दूसरे में लोड था आलू

पुलिस के मुताबिक अनौरा गांव के पास किसान पथ पर अनियंत्रित होकर आलू से लदा ट्रक गेंहू लदे ट्रक (UP 50 AT 2586) में से टकरा गया। जिससे आलू लोडेड ट्रक का ड्राइवर कूद कर भाग गया, लेकिन खलासी फंसा रहा। कुछ देर बाद संदीप यादव की मौत हो गई।

राहगीरों की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने खलासी के शव को बाहर निकाला। वह सहजानपुर से गेहूं लाद कर बिहार के सीवान जिले जा रहा था। राहत बचाव कार्य के लिए मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस मौजूद हैं। वहीं दूसरे ट्रक का ड्राइवर मौके से फरार हो गया है। हादसा ड्राइवर के नींद में होने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। हादसे के बाद किसान पथ पर जाम लग गया था। पुलिस ने ट्रकों को रोड साइड कराकर जाम खुलवाया है। पुलिस ट्रक नंबर के आधार पर जानकारी जुटाने में जुटी है।

