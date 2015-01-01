पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पटाखे बैन का आदेश 'धुआं-धुआं':NGT और सरकार के सख्त निर्देशों के बावजूद नहीं माने लोग, AQI बेहद खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंचा, लखनऊ में सांस लेना हुआ मुश्किल

यह फोटो लखनऊ की है। शनिवार रात दिवाली पर यहां खुलेआम जमकर आतिशबाजी की गई।
  • सरकार ने यूपी के 13 शहरों में 30 नवंबर तक पटाखा बिक्री व आतिशबाजी करने पर लगाई है रोक
  • राजधानी लखनऊ में AQI 1365 पहुंच गया, सुबह आसमान में छायी रही धुंध, लोगों को सांस लेने में हुई तकलीफ

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूलन (NGT) के निर्देशों के बाद योगी सरकार ने राज्य के 13 जिलों में तीन दिन पहले 30 नवंबर तक पटाखे जलाने पर रोक लगा रखी है। इसके बाद भी लोग नहीं माने और सरकार के बैन को धुआं-धुआं कर दिया। राजधानी लखनऊ में भी दिवाली की रात खूब आतिशबाजी देखने को मिली। नतीजा यहां AQI 1365 पहुंच गया। यही नहीं, औद्योगिक क्षेत्र राजाजीपुरम क्षेत्र में AQI 1299 तक पहुंच गया। प्रदूषण की ऑनलाइन साईट्स पर दिए ये आंकड़े दीपावली की रात 10 बजे से 10: 15 तक हैं। वहीं, पश्चिमी यूपी में भी खूब पटाखे जलाए गए। आज सुबह लखनऊ में नगर निगम के द्वारा रोड पर पानी का छिड़काव किया जा रहा है।

प्रशासन रहा विफल, चोरी छिपे बिके पटाखे
लखनऊ जिला प्रशासन सहित पुलिस विभाग और एलआईयू आतिशबाजी रोकने में नाकाम रही। रोक के बावजूद धड़ल्ले से पूरे शहर में लोग फोड़ जमकर पटाखे जलाए गए। चोरी छिपे पटाखे बेचे गए। प्रशासन के आदेश को ताक पर रखकर रात भर आतिशबाजी की गई। आतिशबाजी से शहर में धुंध छाई रही। सुबह भी इसका असर देखने को मिला। मॉर्निंग वॉक पर निकलने वाले लोगों को आंखों में जलन, सांस लेने में तकलीफ की शिकायत हुई।

सुबह होते ही दिखाई दिया आतिशबाजी का असर

साइट्सAQI
राजाजीपुरम1299
इंदिरा नगर1365
लालबाग916

इन शहरों में लगी है आतिशबाजी पर रोक

मुख्य सचिव राजेन्द्र कुमार तिवारी की ओर से जारी निर्देश में लखनऊ सहित 13 शहरो में सरकार ने 30 नवम्बर तक पटाखे फोड़ने व बिक्री पर रोक लगाई थी। मुजफ्फरनगर में प्रदूषण का स्तर खराब होने, आगरा, वाराणसी, मेरठ,हापुड़ में प्रदूषण का स्तर बहुत खराब होने और गाजियाबाद, लखनऊ, कानपुर, नोएडा, ग्रेटर नोएडा, बागपत, बुलंदशहर और मुरादाबाद में प्रदूषण स्तर गंभीर स्थिति में बताया था।

AQI को ऐसे समझिए

AQI मतलब एयर क्वालिटी इंडेक्स यानी वायु गुणवत्ता सूचकांक को समझने के लिए अलग-अलग पैमाने हैं। जब AQI शून्य से 50 के बीच होता है तो इसे अच्छा माना जाता है। वहीं, 51 से 100 के बीच संतोषजनक, 101 से 200 के बीच मध्यम, 201 से 300 के बीच खराब, 301 से 400 के बीच बेहद खराब और 401 से 500 के बीच गंभीर माना जाता है। अब ऐसे में समझ सकते हैं लखनऊ का AQI हजार पार कर गया है।

