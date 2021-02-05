पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घूसखोर अफसर को सिखाया सबक:अमेठी में BJP नेता ने जिला प्रोबेशन अधिकारी को दी 10 हजार की रिश्वत; वीडियो बनाकर वायरल किया

अमेठीएक घंटा पहले
जिला प्रोबेशन अधिकारी अजय पाल सिंह।
  • मंत्री मोहसिन रजा ने अमेठी के डीएम को जांच के आदेश दिए

उत्तर प्रदेश के अमेठी में जिला प्रोबेशन अधिकारी का रिश्वत लेते हुए वीडियो सामने आया है। आरोप है कि जिला प्रोबेशन अधिकारी ने विभाग में गाड़ी लगाने के लिए भाजपा नेता रवि प्रताप सिंह से 10 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत ली। लेकिन, नेता रवि प्रताप ने रिश्वत देते हुए वीडियो बना लिया और उसे सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर दिया। पीड़ित ने अमेठी के प्रभारी मंत्री मोहसिन रजा से शिकायत भी की है। मंत्री ने डीएम को निष्पक्ष जांच कराकर कार्रवाई करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

गाड़ी लगवाने के लिए दिया घूस

भाजपा नेता रवि प्रताप सिंह ने बताया कि महिला कल्याण विभाग में मेरी गाड़ी लगी हुई थी। बिना किसी सूचना के बीते साल दिसंबर माह में जिला प्रोबेशन अधिकारी अजय पाल सिंह ने गाड़ी निकालने को कहा और पैसे की मांग की। शुरू में इन्होंने 25 हजार की मांग की। उसके बाद 25 हजार और फिर 10 हजार रुपए की मांग की। हमने उनको 10 हजार रुपए दिया। लेकिन, रुपए देते समय वीडियो भी बनवाया।

कर्मियों को लड़कियां भेजकर खुश करने के लिए कहा

भाजपा नेता का कहना है कि पैसे लेने के बाद उन्होंने कहा ऑफिस वालो को खुश कर दो, पैसे या मिठाई से। लड़कियां भेजकर खुश करने की बात भी उन्होंने की। उसके बाद उन्होंने अभी डेलीवेज पर गाड़ी को लगाने के लिए कहा। यह भी वादा किया कि फरवरी में गाड़ी को परमानेंट लगा दिया जाएगा।

