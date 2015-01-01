पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाराबंकी में तंत्र-मंत्र का मामला:अंधविश्वास में पिता ने ढोंगी बाबा के कहने पर बेटी की बलि दी; पुलिस बोली- घरेलू मारपीट में बच्ची की गई जान

बाराबंकी4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस अधीक्षक डॉक्टर अरविंद चतुर्वेदी ने बताया कि पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। फिर भी पति की गिरफ्तारी के प्रयास इस बात के लिए किए जा रहे हैं। 
  • बदोसराय कोतवाली क्षेत्र का मामला, आरोपी पिता और तांत्रिक फरार

उत्तर प्रदेश के बाराबंकी जिले में एक व्यक्ति ने ढोंगी तांत्रिक के बहकावे में आकर अपनी नाबालिग बेटी की बलि चढ़ा दी और गुपचुप उसे दफना दिया। इस प्रकरण में मृतका की मां ने थाने पहुंचकर शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस ने इसे बलि न मानते हुए मारपीट के दौरान बेटी की जान जाने की घटना मान रही है। पुलिस ने कब्र से शव को निकाल कर उसे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है और रिपोर्ट आने के बाद आगे की कार्रवाई करने की बात कर रही है।

