पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

DM-SP को योगी की दो टूक:कोई फरियादी खाली हाथ न लौटे, खुद रिसीव करें हर कॉल; कभी भी फोन कर परख सकते हैं व्यवस्थाएं

लखनऊ24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
  • कई जिलों के अफसर नहीं उठाते फरियादियों का फोन, ऐसी आ रही थी शिकायतें
  • सीएम योगी की तरफ से सभी जिलों के डीएम व एसपी को जारी किया गया निर्देश

उत्तर प्रदेश के कई जिलों में ऐसे अफसर हैं, जो अपना सरकारी फोन खुद न उठाकर उनके मातहत काम करने वाले कर्मचारी से उठवाते हैं। ऐसे अफसरों को अपनी कार्यशैली में बदलाव लाने के लिए CM योगी ने शुक्रवार को चेताया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने शुक्रवार को सख्त चेतावनी दी कि DM और SP को हर कॉल खुद रिसीव करनी होगी। अगले एक हफ्ते में इस व्यवस्था की हकीकत परखने के लिए खुद मुख्यमंत्री किसी जिले के अफसर को फोन कर सकते हैं।

और क्या-क्या निर्देश मिले

CM ने कहा कि कार्यालय से कोई भी फरियादी निराश होकर न लौटे। DM और SSP अपने CUG नम्बर पर आने वाली हर फोन कॉल का जवाब जरूर दें। यह आदेश तत्काल प्रभाव से अमल में लाना होगा। अगले एक सप्ताह में CMO से औचक फोन कर अधिकारियों की कार्यशैली की हकीकत की पड़ताल की जाएगी। CM योगी ने गैर जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों के खिलाफ तत्काल कार्रवाई करने के लिए उच्चाधिकारियों को भी निर्देशित किया है।

CMO करेगा निगरानी

जन समस्याओं के त्वरित और प्रभावी निदान के संबंध में जारी CM के ताजा आदेश में कहा गया है कि जिले में तैनात अधिकारी अपने कैम्प ऑफिस की अपेक्षा कार्यालय में अधिक से अधिक समय दें। कोई भी व्यक्ति जो अपनी समस्या लेकर आता है, उससे मर्यादित व्यवहार ही किया जाए। उनकी समस्या को सुनें और समाधान के लिए उचित कदम उठाएं। योगी ने कहा है कि सरकार जनता के लिए है, ऐसे में जनता की सुविधा, उनकी समस्याओं का समाधान सरकार की प्राथमिकता में है। जीरो टॉलरेंस की नीति के साथ अधिकारीगण अपनी जिम्मेदारियों का निर्वहन करें। CMO से DM, SP और SSP की कार्यशैली की सतत निगरानी की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें11 वैक्सीन अंतिम फेज के ट्रायल्स में, दो के शुरुआती रिजल्ट भी आ गए; जल्द ही मिलेगी वैक्सीन - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें