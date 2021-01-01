पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Uttar pradesh
  Lucknow
  • Republic Day 2021 Celebrations In Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Update; UP Congress Chief Ajai Kumar Lallu On CM Yogi Adityanath In Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में मना गणतंत्र दिवस:प्रदेश अध्यक्ष लल्लू ने ध्वज फहराकर दी सलामी; बोले- किसानों की आवाज दबने नहीं दी जाएगी

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
राष्ट्र ध्वज को सलामी देते हुए प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार लल्लू। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • प्रदेश अध्यक्ष लल्लू ने केंद्र व योगी सरकार पर साधा निशाना
  • पिछले दिनों प्रदर्शनों के दौरान जेल गए 48 कार्यकर्ताओं को सम्मानित किया गया

उत्तर प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी मुख्यालय में आज 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस मनाया गया। प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार लल्लू ने ध्वज फहराकर सलामी दी। इस मौके पर विगत दिनों प्रदर्शनों के दौरान जेल गए 48 कार्यकर्ताओं को सम्मानित किया गया। इस दौरान प्रदेश अध्यक्ष लल्लू ने केंद्र व प्रदेश की योगी सरकार पर निशाना साधा। कहा कि संविधान ने हमें सरकार की गलत नीतियों का विरोध करने का अधिकार दिया है। लेकिन आज भाजपा की सरकार दमन के बल पर हर विरोध को कुचलने का काम कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों की आवाज को दबने नहीं दी जाएगी और किसी भी दमन का सामना करने के लिए तैयार हैं परिणाम चाहे जो भी हो।

प्रदेश अध्यक्ष लल्लू ने किया ध्वजारोहण।
60 दिनों में 125 से ज्यादा किसानों ने शहादत दी

प्रदेश अध्यक्ष अजय कुमार लल्लू ने आज पूरा देश हर्षोल्लास के साथ गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहा है। लेकिन देश का अन्नदाता किसान दुखी हैं। लगभग 60 दिनों में 125 से ज्यादा किसानों ने शहादत दी है। उनकी मांग है कि तीनों काले कृषि कानून रद्द किए जाएं। लेकिन निरंकुश और तानाशाह सरकार अनसुना कर रही है। कांग्रेस पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने पूरे देश में इस काले कानून का विरोध किया। यूपी में 2 हजार से ज्यादा कार्यकर्ता जेल गए और 7 हजार से ज्यादा कार्यकर्ताओं पर फर्जी मामले दर्ज किए गए। आज न सिर्फ किसान आंदोलनरत है, बल्कि युवा, छात्र, महिलाएं समाज का हर वर्ग परेशान है। पिछले 45 सालों में बेरोजगारी अपने चरम पर है। महिला अपराधों में यूपी टॉप पर है। सभी भर्तियां भ्रष्टाचार की भेंट चढ़ चुकी हैं।

सम्मानित हुए कांग्रेसी।
जेल गए लखनऊ के 48 कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का हुआ सम्मान
इस मौके पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष अजय लल्लू ने पिछले दिनों प्रदर्शनों के दौरान जेल गए लखनऊ के 48 कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं को फूल-माला पहनाकर और अंगवस्त्र भेंटकर सम्मानित किया गया। प्रदेश कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता उबैद नासिर ने बताया कि पूर्व विधायक श्याम किशोर शुक्ल, सिद्धार्थ प्रिय श्रीवास्तव, ओंकारनाथ सिंह आदि को सम्मानित किया गया है।

