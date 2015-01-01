पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Uttar pradesh
  Lucknow
  Dinesh Sharma Raebareilly Latest News And Updates। UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma Over Farmers Movement In Raebareilly Uttar Pradesh

कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना:डिप्टी CM दिनेश शर्मा बोले- किसान आंदोलन में पुलिस के जोर-जबर्दस्ती की एक भी खबर नहीं आई तो दमनकारी नीति की बात कहां से आई?

रायबरेली27 मिनट पहले
उत्तर प्रदेश के उप मुख्यमंत्री रविवार को रायबरेली में थे। उन्होंने यहां पीडब्ल्यूडी के गेस्ट हाउस में पत्रकारों से बातचीत की।
  • कांग्रेस ने सरकार पर किसानों का दमन करने का आरोप लगाया था
  • रविवार को दिनेश शर्मा ने रायबरेली में दिया बयान, वे इस जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री

उत्तर प्रदेश के उप मुख्यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा ने कहा है कि लगातार कांग्रेस व अन्य पार्टियां आरोप लगा रही हैं कि सरकार किसानों के साथ दमनकारी नीति अपना रही है। लेकिन यह पूरी तरह से निराधार आरोप है। अभी पुलिस के जोर जबर्दस्ती की एक भी खबर नहीं आई है तो दमनकारी नीति अपनाने की बात कहां से आ गयी? यहां तक कि किसान टोल टैक्स तक भी आए होंगे तो पुलिस ने किसी प्रकार का प्रतिरोध नहीं किया।

किसान जब चाहें, सरकार से करें वार्ता
दरअसल, उप मुख्यमंत्री दिनेश शर्मा रविवार को जौनपुर जाते समय रायबरेली में कुछ देर के लिए रुके। वे इस जिले के प्रभारी मंत्री हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि किसान आंदोलन में पूरी तरह भारत सरकार का एक रुख है कि जो भी किसानों की न्यायोचित मांगें हैं, उसे वार्ता के जरिए उनसे बात कर रही है। हमेशा से कहा गया है उनके लिए दरवाजे खुले हुए हैं। किसान बंधु जब चाहे तब आकर बात कर सकते हैं।

दिनेश शर्मा ने कहा कि देश के किसानों की आय को दोगुना करने का प्रधानमंत्री का सपना है। इस दिशा में तमाम सुधारों के साथ-साथ खाद बिजली पानी को उपलब्ध कराना, सिंचाई के साधनों को मुहैया कराना, समर्थन मूल्य से ज्यादा किसानों को सम्मान राशि दी गई, गन्ना का भुगतान कराया गया, गेहूं-चावल के क्रय केंद्र खोले गए। इन उपायों के तहत सरकार का एक ही मकसद है किसानों की आय दोगुनी करना।

जब बगले झांकने लगे उप मुख्यमंत्री

जब मीडिया ने उन्हें ये बताते हुए सवाल किया कि रायबरेली में एक पुल है, जिसका उद्घाटन प्रधानमंत्री ने खुद किया था। आज उसकी हालत जर्जर है तो इसके जवाब में वो बगले झांकते दिखे। डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा अधिकारियों से बात करूंगा।

