UP सरकार की नई गाइडलाइन:डॉक्टरों को 10 साल नौकरी करना जरूरी, इससे पहले जॉब छोड़ने पर सरकार को देने होंगे एक करोड़ रुपए

लखनऊ3 मिनट पहले
मेडिकल की नई गाइडलाइन के तहत पीजी करने के बाद डॉक्टरों को कम से कम 10 साल तक सरकारी अस्पतालों में सेवा देनी होगी।
  • स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तरफ से जारी गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक भरना होगा बांड

कोरोना महामारी के बीच उत्तर प्रदेश के डॉक्टरों को लेकर सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने एक बड़ा फैसला लिया है। मेडिकल की नई गाइडलाइन के तहत पीजी करने के बाद डॉक्टरों को कम से कम 10 साल तक सरकारी अस्पतालों में सेवा देनी होगी। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इसकी जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि अगर कोई बीच में नौकरी छोड़ना चाहता है तो उसे एक करोड़ रुपए की धनराशि जुर्माने के तौर पर यूपी सरकार को भुगतान करना होगा।

पढ़ाई पूरी करते ही ज्वाइन करनी होगी नौकरी
नई गाइड लाइन के फैसले में ये भी कहा गया है कि पढ़ाई पूरी करने के बाद डॉक्टर को तत्काल नौकरी ज्वाइन करनी होगी। इसके अलावा पीजी के बाद सरकारी डॉक्टरों को सीनियर रेजिडेंसी में रुकने पर भी रोक लगा दी गई है। नए नियम में कहा गया है कि विभाग की ओर से इस संबंध में अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र (एनओसी) नहीं जारी किया जाएगा।

कोर्स छोड़ता है तो नहीं ले सकेंगे दोबारा एडमिशन
नई मेडिकल गाइड लाइन में अगर कोई डॉक्टर बीच में ही पीजी छोड़ देता है तो उसे तीन सालों के लिए डिबार कर दिया जाएगा। इन तीन सालों में वो दोबारा एडमिशन नहीं ले सकते हैं। इससे पहले शुक्रवार को देशभर में डॉक्टरों ने हड़ताल की थी। आयुर्वेद छात्रों को सर्जरी करने की अनुमति मिलने के फैसले के खिलाफ देशभर में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल है। इससे पहले इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के नेतृत्व में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया जा रहा था।

डॉक्टरों की कमी पूरी करने के लिए लिया फैसला

यूपी के गांव-गांव में प्राथमिक और सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खुले हैं। यह केंद्र डॉक्टरों की कमी से जूझ रहे हैं। कई स्वास्थ्य केंद्र फार्मासिस्ट तो कई अन्य कर्मचारियों के भरोसे चल रहे हैं। इसके अलावा जिला मुख्यालयों पर बने अस्पतालों में भी डॉक्टर्स की कमी है। सरकार के इस फैसले से प्रदेश में डॉक्टरों की कमी की समस्या का समाधान होगा।

