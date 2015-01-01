पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

UP में दंगों की साजिश का मामला:PFI के महासचिव रऊफ शरीफ को UP लाने के लिए ATS को भेजा, कल तिरुवनंपुरम एयरपोर्ट से हुआ था गिरफ्तार

लखनऊ24 मिनट पहले
पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (PFI) का महासचिव रऊफ शरीफ मस्कट भागने की कोशिश में था।
  • हाथरस केस के बाद UP में जातीय हिंसा भड़काने के लिए फंडिंग करने का आरोप
  • इमीग्रेशन अफसरों ने ED अधिकारियों को सौंपा‚ CAA-NRC हिंसा में भी रऊफ का कनेक्शन

हाथरस केस के बाद UP में जातीय हिंसा भड़काने की साजिश रचने वाले पॉपुलर फ्रंट ऑफ इंडिया (PFI) के महासचिव को लाने के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश ATS को केरल भेजा गया है। ATS उसे यहां लाकर सिलसिलेवार पूछताछ करेगी। बता दें कि दिल्ली में CAA-NRC प्रदर्शन के दौरान हिंसा फैलाने के लिए PFI पर फंडिंग का भी आरोप है। इस मामले की जांच भी ED द्वारा की जा रही है।

PFI महासचिव रऊफ शरीफ को शनिवार को केरल के तिरुवनंतपुरम एयरपोर्ट से गिरफ्तार किया गया। रऊफ मस्कट भागने की कोशिश में था। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ED) और पुलिस उसकी तलाश कर रही थी। शनिवार को तिरुवनंतपुरम एयरपोर्ट पर इमीग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने रऊफ को पहचानने के बाद तत्काल ED और यूपी पुलिस को सूचना दी थी। ADG कानून-व्यवस्था प्रशांत कुमार ने बताया कि मथुरा के मांट थाने में दर्ज मुकदमे में रऊफ शरीफ के खिलाफ 18 नवंबर को लुकआउट नोटिस जारी हुआ था। इसके बाद उसकी देशभर के एयरपोर्ट पर भी उसकी तलाश की जा रही है।

रऊफ के इशारे पर हाथरस आ रहा था कप्पन

ED ने शरीफ के खाते में विदेश से आए पैसों की जांच कर तमाम पुख्ता सबूत एकत्र किए हैं। जिसके बाद उसके खिलाफ लुक आउट सर्कुलर जारी किया गया था। दूसरी ओर हाथरस कांड में मथुरा से पकड़े गए कथित पत्रकार सिद्दकी कप्पन की जांच में खुलासा हुआ था कि वह रऊफ के इशारे पर हाथरस जा रहा था‚ ताकि वहां का माहौल खराब किया जा सके और जातीय हिंसा भड़काई जा सके। हाथरस कांड की STF जांच में सामने आया था कि कप्पन और उसके साथियों को PFI के वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी रऊफ और पी. कोया फंडिंग कर रहे थे। इन दोनों की तमाम इस्लामिक संगठनों में गहरी पैठ है और इन लोगों ने इस्लामिक देशों में अपना बड़ा नेटवर्क तैयार किया है।

एक हफ्ते पहले 26 ठिकानों पर ED ने मारे थे छापे

ED ने भी एक हफ्ते पहले देश भर में PFI के 26 ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की थी‚ जिसमें राजधानी के इंदिरानगर मे रहने वाले PFI के यूपी हेड वसीम अहमद का भी ठिकाना शामिल था। इसके अलावा बाराबंकी में सदस्य मुअस्सिर के घर को खंगाला गया था‚ जिसे PFI ने 80 हजार रुपए दिए थे। इसकी पुष्टि उसके बैंक खातों से हुई थी।

क्या है घटना...

14 सितंबर को उत्तर प्रदेश के हाथरस में एक दलित लड़की के साथ कुछ युवकों ने कथित तौर पर गैंगरेप किया और बाद में उसके साथ मारपीट की। लड़की की हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे दिल्ली के सफदरजंग अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था जहां 29 सितंबर को उसकी मौत हो गई। इसके बाद इस पूरे मामले ने राजनीतिक रंग ले लिया और प्रदेश सरकार की चौतरफा फजीहत हुई। बाद में योगी सरकार ने मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच के लिए CBI जांच की सिफारिश की।

वहीं, हाथरस केस के बहाने प्रदेश में दंगा भड़काने की साजिश में शामिल चार आरोपी केरल के मलप्पुरम निवासी सिद्दीक कप्पन, मुजफ्फरनगर निवासी अतीकुर्रहमान, रामपुर निवासी आलम, बहराइच निवासी मसूद को मथुरा में 5 अक्टूबर को पकड़ा गया था। PFI से जुड़े ये आरोपी हाथरस जा रहे थे। विवेचना के दौरान ही रऊफ शरीफ की भूमिका का खुलासा हुआ था।

