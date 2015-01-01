पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दबंगई का CCTV वायरल:रईसजादों ने होटल में खाया खाना, रुपए देने की बारी आई तो मारपीट पर उतरे, कर्मियों को पीटा और कुर्सी-मेज तोड़ डाली

शाहजहांपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो शाहजहांपुर की है। मारपीट व तोड़फोड़ की पूरी घटना CCTV में कैद हुई है।
  • सदर बाजार थाना क्षेत्र का मामला
  • पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों में कराया समझौता

उत्तर प्रदेश के शाहजहांपुर में मंगलवार की रात कुछ रईसजादे दबंगों ने एक होटल पर जमकर हंगामा काटा। यह सबकुछ सदर बाजार थाने से चंद कदम की दूरी पर हो रहा था। दबंगों द्वारा होटल में तोड़फोड़ की घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई है। मारपीट करने वाले सत्ताधारी पार्टी भाजपा नेता के घर के बताए जा रहे हैं, यही कारण है कि सीसीटीवी में गुंडई देखने के बाद भी पुलिस ने आनन-फानन में रात में ही थाने में दोनों गुटों में समझौता करा देना मुनासिब समझा।

यह है पूरा मामला

दरअसल, यह पूरा मामला थाना सदर बाजार के टाउन हाल के पास का है। यहां एक होटल पर रात में कुछ रईसजादे दबंग खाना खाने के लिए आए थे। बताया जा रहा है कि, खाना खाने आया एक रईसजादा दबंग सत्ताधारी नेता का बेटा है। अपने पिता के रसूख के चलते उसको पुलिस का भी कोई खौफ नहीं था। यही कारण है कि खाना खाने के बाद पैसे के लेन देन को लेकर विवाद हुआ और उसके बाद दबंगों ने टेबल और कुर्सी और तोड़ी, होटल पर काम करने लोगों को पीटकर खुद को दबंग दिखाकर गुंडई का अहसास कराया। लेकिन दबंगो को यह नहीं पता था कि, वह सत्ता के चलते पुलिस से तो बच जाएंगे, लेकिन तीसरी आंख से कैसे बचेंगे? जिसमे वह कैद हो चुके हैं। फिलहाल घटना के बाद होटल स्वामी ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज को वायरल कर दिया, इधर पुलिस ने आनन-फानन में दोनों पक्षों को थाने बुलाकर समझौता करा दिया, ताकि सत्ता नेताओं के फोन आएं और थाने की पुलिस को शाबाशी मिल जाए।

इंस्पेक्टर बोले- समझौता हो गया

इस प्रकरण में सदर बाजार थाने के इंस्पेक्टर अशोक पाल ने बताया कि, होटल पर कुछ मारपीट हो गई थी, लेकिन दोनों में समझौता हो गया था। पुलिस कुछ भी कहे, लेकिन घटनाक्रम का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअब एक्टिव केस 5 लाख से कम; पिछली बार 7 दिन में एक लाख मरीज कम हुए थे, इस बार 12 दिन लगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें