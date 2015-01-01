पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धनतेरस से पहले सर्राफा कारोबारी की हत्या का प्रयास:लखनऊ में बद्री ज्वेलर्स के मालिक को मारी गई गोली, सगे भाई समेत तीन पर केस दर्ज, एक आरोपी गिरफ्तार

लखनऊ31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यह फोटो लखनऊ ट्रामा सेंटर की है। कारोबारी की हालत खतरे से बाहर है।
  • विकास नगर थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, घायल कारोबारी का ट्रामा सेंटर में चल रहा इलाज
  • दाहिने हाथ के कंधे पर लगी थी गोली, हालत खतरे से बाहर

राजधानी लखनऊ में धनतेरस से एक दिन पहले बुधवार रात एक नामी सर्राफा कारोबारी को कार सवार बदमाशों ने गोली मार दी। गोली लगने से कारोबारी गंभीर रुप से घायल हो गया। उसे ट्रामा सेंटर में भर्ती करवाया गया है। डॉक्टरों ने हालत खतरे से बाहर बताई है। कारोबारी कार से अपने घर जा रहा था। पुलिस का कहना है कि लूट जैसी कोई वारदात नहीं हुई है। परिवार ने कारोबारी के सगे भाई समेत तीन अन्य पर केस दर्ज कराया है। नामजद एक आरोपी को पकड़ा गया है। बदमाशों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस की पांच टीमें बनी हैं।

शोरूम से 200 मीटर की दूरी पर मारी गोली
दरअसल, विकास नगर थाना क्षेत्र के रिंग रोड पर बद्री सर्राफ के नाम से दुकान है। दुकान मालिक अभिषेक केसरवानी बुधवार रात अपना प्रतिष्ठान बंद कर पत्नी के साथ कार से घर जा रहे थे। जैसे ही वे अपने शोरूम से करीब 200 मीटर दूर कार से आगे बढ़े, पीछे से आए सफेद रंग की कार से दो बदमाशों ने उतरकर पहले अभिषेक को कार से उतारने की कोशिश की। जब वे नहीं उतरे तो एक बदमाश ने उन पर फायर कर दिया। गोली अभिषेक केसरवानी के दाहिने हाथ पर लगी। पत्नी की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने अभिषेक केसरवानी को ट्रामा सेंटर में भर्ती कराया। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि अभिषेक केशरवानी की हालत खतरे से बाहर है।

आसपास जिलों में भी चल रही बदमाशों की तलाश

सूचना पर ज्वाइंट सीपी क्राइम नीलाब्जा चौधरी समेत अन्य पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। नीलाब्जा चौधरी का कहना है कि बदमाशों की तलाश के लिए 5 टीमें लगाई गई हैं। इलाके की सीसीटीवी कैमरे की मदद से छानबीन की जा रही है। घायल अभिषेक केसरवानी की पत्नी ने बताया कि सफेद हुंडई कार सवार दो लोग ने गोली मारी है। राजधानी लखनऊ समेत आसपास के जिलों के सभी इलाकों को सील करके सफेद हुंडई एसेंट कार सवार की तलाश की जा रही है।

जमीन के विवाद में मारी गई गोली, एक गिरफ्तार

पुलिस कमिश्नर सुजीत पांडेय ने बताया कि इस प्रकरण में पिता की तहरीर पर मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। जिसमें अपने सगे भाई सहित अष्टभुजा पाठक व दो अन्य को नामजद किया है। मामले में आरोपी अष्टभुजा को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। उससे पूछताछ की जा रही है। जमीन के विवाद में ये वारदात की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें