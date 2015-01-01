पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिश्तों का कत्ल:भतीजे ने चाचा की ईंट से कुचलकर हत्या की, शराब पीने के बाद हुआ था विवाद; आरोपी गिरफ्तार

लखनऊ42 मिनट पहले
पीजीआई पुलिस इस बात की जांच कर रही है कि क्या इससे पहले भी दोनों के बीच कोई विवाद हुआ था।
  • पीजीआई कोतवाली क्षेत्र में सोमवार रात की वारदात, पुलिस हत्या के कारणों की तलाश में जुटी

राजधानी लखनऊ में शराब पीने के बाद हुई बहस एक शख्स के लिए जानलेवा साबित हो गई। मामला पीजीआई कोतवाली क्षेत्र का है। यहां एक युवक ने ईंट से हमला कर अपने चाचा की हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने हत्या के आरोपी भतीजे को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दोनों के बीच पहले से क्या कोई विवाद था? इसकी जांच के लिए आरोपी से पूछताछ की जा रही है। परिवार वालों के भी बयान पुलिस ने लिए हैं। शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है।

शराब पीने के बाद हुई बहस

पीजीआई कोतवाली महानगरीय क्षेत्र अंतर्गत बरौली खलीलाबाद में सोमवार की रात शिव कुमार (32 साल) अपने भतीजे अभिषेक के साथ शराब पी रहा था। इसी दौरान उन दोनों के बीच किसी बात को लेकर बहस होने लगी। बहस के दौरान अभिषेक ने पास पड़ी ईंट को उठाकर अपने चाचा शिव कुमार पर हमला कर दिया। वह तब तक वार करता रहा, जब तक शिव कुमार की जान नहीं चली गई।

ADCP ईस्ट अमित कुमार ने बताया कि आरोपी अभिषेक रावत से पूछताछ की जा रही है। घटना के सही कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए आसपास के लोगों से भी पूछताछ जारी है। अन्य लोगों की संलिप्तता की भी जांच की जआ रही है। मृतक के भाई राजकुमार की तहरीर पर थाना पीजीआई में मुकदमा दर्ज किया जा चुका है।

पहले भी चाचा-भतीजे के बीच हुआ था विवाद
बताया जा रहा है कि बहस के दौरान मां से अवैध संबंध के चक्कर में भतीजे ने चाचा को उतारा मौत के घाट उतारा है। पुलिस की पूछताछ में यह भी पता चला है कि शिव कुमार और भतीजे के बीच पहले भी कई बार बहस व मारपीट हो चुकी है।

