सोच समझकर नौकरी खोजिए:सचिवालय में नौकरी दिलाने का झांसा देकर ठगी करने वाले गिरोह को STF ने दबोचा, लखनऊ में सरगना समेत छह गिरफ्तार

लखनऊ42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एसटीएफ के हत्थे चढ़े ठगी करने वाला गैंग।
  • यूपी एसटीएफ ने राजधानी लखनऊ के विपुल खंड पकड़े आरोपी
  • हाल ही में अयोध्या नगर निगम में नौकरी के लिए मांगे थे आवेदन

राजधानी लखनऊ में गुरुवार को सरकारी विभाग में संविदा पर नौकरी दिलाने के नाम पर ठगी करने वाले छह जालसाजों को यूपी एसटीएफ ने गिरफ्तार किया है। इस गिरोह का सरगना राजाजीपुरम का रहने वाला सिद्धनाथ शाह है। वह अपने पांच साथियों के साथ विपुल खंड से पकड़ा गया। इनके लिए पास से 4 लाख 71 हजार की नकदी व दो कार सहित अन्य फर्जी नियुक्ति पत्र और अन्य कागजात बरामद किया गया है। एसटीएफ ने आरोपियों को जेल भेज दिया है।

फर्जी इंटरव्यू कर बांटते थे नियुक्ति पत्र
एसटीएफ एएसपी विशाल विक्रम सिंह ने बताया कि सूचना मिली की राजधानी लखनऊ में संविदा कर्मी की नौकरी लगवाने का गिरोह चल रहा है, जो बीते डेढ़ साल से प्रदेश के विभिन्न जिलों से आने वाले बेरोजगारों को झांसा देकर नौकरी लगवाने का काम कर रहे हैं। यह गिरोह सचिवालय, बीएसएनएल व नगर निगम में संविदा कर्मियों की नियुक्ति फर्जी प्रमाण पत्र बांटते रहे। गिरोह की सरगना सिद्धनाथ ऑनलाइन फॉर्म भरवाकर वॉट्सऐप और मेल के जरिए लोगों को आवेदन पत्र देता था और इंटरव्यू कर फर्जी नियुक्ति पत्र जारी करता था। बीएसएनएल इन्फोटेक कम्पनी खोलकर इस गिरोह ने बेरोजगार युवकों और युवतियों से लाखों की ठगी की है।

अयोध्या नगर निगम में जॉब के लिए मांगे थे आवेदन
पूछताछ में गिरफ्तार गैंग के सरगना ने बताया कि हम लोग एक संगठित गिरोह चलाते हैं। बेरोजगार युवक-युवतियों व विभिन्न सरकारी विभागों में संविदा के पद पर एक लाख से 15 लाख रुपए की नौकरी दिलाने का झांसा देते हैं। इस काम के लिए युवक-युवतियों को समझा कर उनसे एडवांस में एक से दो लाख रुपए ले लेते हैं। सचिवालय में संविदा कर्मियों की नियुक्ति व अयोध्या नगर निगम में नियुक्ति के लिए 6 महीने पहले एक आवेदन निकलवाए गया। जिसमें करीब पांच सौ से ज्यादा आवेदन आए थे।

