पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Uttar pradesh
  • Lucknow
  • Yogi Adityanath Lucknow Latest News And Updates: UP Yogi Government Selling Onion And Potatoes In Cheap Rates Through Mobile Vans In Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

महंगी सब्जी से राहत का रास्ता:लखनऊ में मोबाइल वैन से सस्ती दरों पर सब्जी बेचेगी सरकार, आलू 36 और प्याज 55 रुपए किलो मिलेगी

लखनऊ29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाजारों में मीठी मटर आनी शुरू हो गयी है। लखनऊ की मंडियों में फिलहाल हल्द्वानी से मटर आ रही है। यह मटर मीठी और स्वादिष्ट जरूर है, लेकिन कीमत के मामले में भी काफी आगे है।
  • दो महीने से आलू और प्याज की कीमतों में लगातार उछाल
  • मंडी परिषद ने मोबाइल वैन से सब्जियां बेचने का निर्णय

आलू और प्याज के भाव आसमान छू रहे हैं। इससे आम लोगों की जेब पर अतिरिक्त बोझ पड़ रहा है। लोगों को महंगाई से निजात दिलाने के लिए योगी सरकार ने मोबाइल वैन से सस्ती दरों पर आलू-प्याज बेचने का फैसला लिया है। मंडी परिषद ने आज राजधानी वैन का संचालन शुरू किया है। उत्तर प्रदेश राज्य औद्योगिक सहकारी विपणन संघ के प्रबंध निदेशक डॉक्टर आरके गौतम ने बताया कि वैन के जरिए प्याज 55 रुपए और आलू 36 रुपए प्रति किलो लोगों को मुहैया कराया जाएगा।

आने वाले सप्ताह में दाम गिरने की संभावना
व्यापारियों का अनुमान है कि एक नवम्बर तक कोल्ड स्टोर से सारा आलू बाहर निकालने के एक दो दिनों में ही आलू की कीमतों में गिरावट शुरू हो जाएगी। पंजाब से आलू की आवक भी होने वाली है। सितम्बर में उत्तर प्रदेश के मंडियों में बंगलुरू से नए आलू की आपूर्ति शुरू हो जाती है। अक्टूबर में उत्तराखंड और हिमाचल का आलू भी मंडियों में आ जाता है। इससे प्रतिवर्ष अक्टूबर में आलू की कीमतें कम हो जाती हैं। लेकिन, इस बार बरसात के चलते बेंगलुरू से आलू की आपूर्ति में बाधा आयी और पहाड़ से आने वाला आलू यूपी की मंडियों के बजाय दिल्ली व अन्य मंडियों में जा रहा है।

बाजार में आई हरी मटर

बाजारों में मीठी मटर आनी शुरू हो गयी है। लखनऊ की मंडियों में फिलहाल हल्द्वानी से मटर आ रही है। यह मटर मीठी और स्वादिष्ट जरूर है, लेकिन कीमत के मामले में भी काफी आगे है। थोक मंडी में मटर की थोक कीमत 100 से 121 रुपए किलो तक है, जोकि फुटकर मंडी में आते–आते 150 रुपए किलो तक पहुंच जाती है।

अचानक बढ़ें दामों पर राजनीतिक हमले भी हुए

सब्जियों के दाम में अचानक बड़ा इजाफा हुआ है। राजधानी लखनऊ प्याज 70 रुपए प्रति किलो और आलू 50-55 रुपए में बिक रहा है। दो दिन पहले 27 अक्टूबर को कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी ने सब्जियों के बढ़े भाव को लेकर योगी सरकार पर निशाना साधा था। प्रियंका ने लिखा था कि पूरे उप्र में त्योहारों के सीजन में महंगाई आम लोगों पर कहर बनकर टूट पड़ी है। सब्जियों के दाम आसमान छू रहे हैं। काम-धंधे पहले से ठप्प पड़े हैं। लेकिन, करोड़ों रुपए झूठे प्रचार में खर्च करने वाली भाजपा सरकार जनता की परेशानियों पर चुप है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमोदी 2 दिन में 17 प्रोजेक्ट्स का उद्घाटन करेंगे, इससे पहले दिवंगत केशुभाई को श्रद्धांजलि दी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें