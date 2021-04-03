पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पशुधन घोटाला प्रकरण:IPS अरविंद सेन को एक दिन की रिमांड पर हजरतगंज कोतवाली लाई पुलिस, आवाज का नमूना लिया जाएगा

लखनऊ
लखनऊ के हजरतगंज कोतवाली के लॉकअप में IPS अरविंद सेन। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • लखनऊ पुलिस को 24 घंटे के लिए मिली है रिमांड
  • 27 जनवरी को अरविंद सेन ने कोर्ट में किया था सरेंडर

उत्तर प्रदेश पशुधन विभाग में टेंडर घोटाला प्रकरण में आरोपित IPS अरविंद सेन को 24 घंटे की रिमांड पर पुलिस गुरुवार की दोपहर हजरतगंज कोतवाली लेकर पहुंची। अरविंद सेन कोतवाली के लॉकअप में रखे गए हैं। पुलिस आज उनके आवाज का नमूना लेगी। 27 जनवरी को अरविंद सेन ने कोर्ट में सरेंडर किया था। जहां उन्हें 14 दिन के लिए न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया गया था। पुलिस की अर्जी पर कोर्ट ने एक दिन की रिमांड मंजूर की थी।

STF की संस्तुति पर हुआ था निलंबन
STF ने अपनी जांच में IPS अरविन्द सेन और DIG रुल्स एंड मैनुअल्स दिनेश चंद्र दुबे की आवाज रिकार्ड की थी। अरविंद सेन पशुपालन फर्जीवाड़ा में फंसे थे, जबकि दिनेश चन्द्र दुबे का आरोपी आशीष राय से अन्य मामलों में साठगांठ सामने आया था। STF की संस्तुति पर ही दोनों अफसर निलंबित किए गए थे। एसीपी गोमतीनगर नेहा श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि अरविंद सेन की आवाज का मिलान कराने के लिए ही नमूना लेने की अनुमति कोर्ट से ली गई थी। इस पर कोर्ट ने मंगलवार को अरविन्द सेन की आवाज का नमूना लेने की अनुमति दे दी है। बता दें कि CBCID में तैनाती के दौरान अरविंद सेन के ऊपर पशुधन मामले के वादी को धमकाने का आरोप है।

अब तक 15 जेल भेजे गए
एसीपी गोमतीनगर श्वेता श्रीवास्तव इस फर्जीवाड़े में पिछले साल 13 जून को इंदौर के पीड़ित व्यापारी मंजीत भाटिया ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कराई थी। इसकी जांच एसटीएफ ने की थी। इसमें अब तक 15 लोग जेल जा चुके हैं और 11 के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल की जा चुकी है। एसीपी श्वेता श्रीवास्तव ने विशेष अदालत में अर्जी दी थी कि अरविंद सेन पर पीड़ित को अपने CBCID दफ्तर में धमकाने का आरोप है। तब वह CBCID में एसपी थे और आरोपियों में शामिल हेड कांस्टेबिल दिलबहार सिंह यादव के कहने पर पीड़ित को धमकाया था। आरोप है कि इसके एवज में उन्हें कई लाख रुपए मिले थे। इन सब बारे में पता करने के लिये ही अरविन्द सेन से पूछताछ जरूरी है। इस पर ही कोर्ट ने उनकी 24 घंटे की रिमांड दी है।

यूपी पुलिस की फजीहत करा चुके हैं अरविंद सेन

इस फर्जीवाड़े में IPS अधिकारी अरविंद सेन ने पुलिस की काफी फजीहत कराई थी। पुलिस ने उन पर 50 हजार रुपए इनाम घोषित किया था। घर पर कुर्की की नोटिस चस्पा करने के बाद अरविंद सेन कोर्ट में हाजिर हुए। FIR दर्ज होने के समय अरविंद सेन DIG पीएसी, आगरा थे। इसी 31 जनवरी को वह सेवानिवृत्त हुए हैं।

