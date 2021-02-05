पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

UP के 'पूरब' को साधने की सियासत:PM मोदी ने 26 मिनट में 7 बार सुहेलदेव की वीरगाथा का किया गुणगान; 50 सीटों पर राजभर जाति का प्रभाव

लखनऊ32 मिनट पहलेलेखक: आदित्य तिवारी
बहराइच में चित्तौरा झील तट पर स्थित महाराजा सुहेलदेव प्रतिमा को नमन करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ। - Dainik Bhaskar
बहराइच में चित्तौरा झील तट पर स्थित महाराजा सुहेलदेव प्रतिमा को नमन करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
  • प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज बहराइच में महाराजा सुहेलदेव की जयंती पर उनके स्मारक की नींव रखी
  • महाराजा सुहेलदेव को हिंदू धर्म रक्षक के तौर पर BJP ने पेश किया, दो साल पहले PM ने जारी किया था डाक टिकट

बसंत पंचमी पर आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बहराइच में महाराजा सुहेलदेव के स्मारक का शिलान्यास किया। महाराजा सुहेलदेव 11वीं शताब्दी में बहराइच-श्रावस्ती रियासत के सम्राट थे। आज उनकी 1015वीं जयंती भी थी। 26 मिनट के अपने संबोधन में प्रधानमंत्री ने 7 बार सुहेलदेव की वीरगाथा गुणगान किया। इसके अपने मायने हैं। दरअसल प्रधानमंत्री ने UP में विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले राजभर और पासी जातियों को साधने की कोशिश की। इन दोनों जातियों का पूर्वांचल की 50 सीटों पर खासा प्रभाव है और दोनों ही महाराजा सुहेलदेव को अपना वंशज होने का अधिकार जताती हैं।

राजनीति के जानकारों का कहना है कि यह जयंती मनाकर भाजपा ने राजभर वर्ग को बड़ा संदेश देने का काम किया है। सरकार और BJP संगठन यह चाहता है कि किसी जाति के वोट बैंक पर किसी अन्य दल का एकाधिकार न होने पाए। इसी जातिबंधन को तोड़ने के लिए PM मोदी ने यह प्रयास किया है। लेकिन क्या भारतीय जनता पार्टी पूर्वांचल के 14 जिलों की 22 विधानसभा सीटों के वोट बैंक में अपनी मजबूती बरकरार रख पाएगी? यह बड़ा सवाल है।

जातीय समीकरण पर आधारित क्षेत्रीय दलों को तोड़ा

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार रतनमणि लाल कहते हैं कि साल 2014 के लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले अपना दल पार्टी में दो फाड़ होने के बाद भाजपा में एक धड़ा अपना दल (एस) साथ रहा। वहीं चुनाव से पहले निषाद पार्टी को BJP के शीर्ष नेतृत्व ने शामिल कर लिया। साल 2017 में जब UP में सरकार बनी तो सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश राजभर को कैबिनेट मंत्री बनाया था। लेकिन कुछ मतभेद के चलते डेढ़ साल बाद वे BJP से अलग हो गए। लेकिन तब तक राजभर वोट बैंक में BJP सेंध लगा चुकी थी। और मजबूती बनाने के लिए BJP ने अनिल राजभर को कैबिनेट मंत्री बनाकर का उनका कद बढ़ाया। सकलदीप राजभर को राज्यसभा सांसद मनोनीत किया। युवा भाजपा नेता विजय राजभर को मऊ क्षेत्र में टिकट दिया। लगातार BJP की सरकार राजभर, निषाद और OBC वोट बैंक को लेकर काम कर रही है और वह किसी भी राजनीतिक दल के एकाधिकार को तोड़ने में कामयाब रही।

बहराइच में महाराजा सुहेलदेव के स्मारक की भूमि का पूजन करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
बहराइच में महाराजा सुहेलदेव के स्मारक की भूमि का पूजन करते मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।

UP में 12 फीसदी राजभर वोटों की ताकत
सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी का मानना है कि पूरे देश में राजभर 4 फीसदी तो उत्तर प्रदेश में 12 फीसदी हैं। पूर्वांचल में वे राजभर मतदाताओं की संख्या 12 से 22 फीसदी मानते हैं। पार्टी राजभर जनाधार को घाघरा नदी इस पार और उस पार में बांटकर देखती है। घाघरा उस पार के जिलों गाजीपुर, चंदौली, घोसी आदि में राजभर मतदाता की संख्या ढाई से चार लाख मानी जाती है। घाघरा इस पार के जिलों में राजभर मतदाता डेढ़ से दो लाख माने जाते हैं। सलेमपुर और घोसी संसदीय सीट घाघरा नदी के इस पार और उस पार दोनों में आते हैं और इन दोनों स्थान पर राजभर मतदाता सर्वाधिक हैं। एक अनुमान के मुताबिक पूर्वांचल की दो दर्जन लोकसभा सीटों पर राजभर वोट 50 हजार से ढाई लाख तक हैं।

  • घोसी, बलिया, चंदौली, सलेमपुर, गाजीपुर, देवरिया, आजमगढ़, लालगंज, अंबेडकरनगर, मछलीशहर, जौनपुर, वाराणसी, मिर्जापुर, भदोही राजभर बहुल माने जाते हैं। पूर्वांचल में राजभरों की अधिक संख्या होने के कारण ही ओम प्रकाश राजभर ने अलग पूर्वांचल राज्य को अपना प्रमुख मुद्दा बनाया हुआ है।
  • राजभर समाज अब तक बसपा के सर्वाधिक निकट रहा है और बसपा ने इस समाज के कई नेताओं-सुखदेव राजभर, राम अचल राजभर, रमाशंकर राजभर आदि को आगे बढ़ाया। जहां राजभर जाति के नेता चुनाव नहीं लड़ते थे, वहां इस समाज के लोग भाजपा, सपा व अन्य दलों को भी वोट देते थे।
बहराइच में महाराजा सुहेलदेव स्मारक 82 बीघा भूमि पर बनाया जाएगा।
बहराइच में महाराजा सुहेलदेव स्मारक 82 बीघा भूमि पर बनाया जाएगा।

वोट बैंक में कितना वजूद रखता है राजभर समाज?
यूपी के खासकर बलिया, गाजीपुर, देवरिया, मऊ, चंदौली, वाराणसी, जौनपुर और आजमगढ़ जिलों की करीब 50 विधानसभा सीटों पर राजभर वोटर्स हार-जीत तय की क्षमता रखते हैं। इसे देखते हुए सभी प्रमुख दल इस समुदाय को रिझाने की फिराक में हैं। वाराणसी जिले की पांच, आजमगढ़ की 10, मऊ की चार, बलिया की सात, गाजीपुर की सात, जौनपुर की 9 और देवरिया की सात सीटों पर राजभर वोटर्स काफी तादात में हैं। एक अनुमान के मुताबिक यूपी की 66 सीटों पर 80,000 से 40,000 तक और करीब 56 सीटों पर 45,000 से 25,000 तक राजभर वोटर हैं। वर्ष 2017 के विधानसभा चुनाव में 22 सीटों पर राजभर वोट बैंक का फायदा BJP को मिला था।

वोट बैंक के लिए जयंती मना रही है भाजपा: राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अरुण राजभर
सुहेलदेव भारतीय समाज पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अरुण राजभर का कहना है कि बीते 30 सालों से हमारी पार्टी महाराजा सुहेलदेव की जयंती मना रही है। लेकिन झूठ और दिखावा के चलते भारतीय जनता पार्टी ने आज महाराजा सुहेलदेव की जयंती मनाई। PM मोदी और CM योगी की मौजूदगी में न तो समाज के आरक्षण और रोजगार दिए जाने पर बात की। लगातार झूठ बोलते रहे। आज हमारे सुहेलदेव समाज पार्टी के तरफ से पूरे विश्व में महाराज जी की जयंती मनाई जा रही है। हमारे द्वारा लगातार सुहेलदेव समाज के राजा के द्वारा किए गए कार्यों के बारे में बता कर समाज को विकसित किया जा रहा है। इससे पहले भारतीय जनता पार्टी और उनकी सरकार ने कभी भी सुहेलदेव महाराजा व राजभर समाज किसी भी जयंती में हिस्सा तक नहीं लिया था।

बहराइच में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में राम मंदिर की झलक दिखी।
बहराइच में आयोजित कार्यक्रम में राम मंदिर की झलक दिखी।
