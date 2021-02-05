पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

UP में फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स का टीकाकरण:लखनऊ के कमिश्नर और DM ने लगवाया कोरोना का टीका; बोले- किसी भी भ्रम में न पड़ें, बढ़-चढ़कर हिस्सा लें

(बाएं से) लखनऊ के डीएम अभिषेक प्रकाश व कमिश्नर डीके ठाकुर ने लगवाया कोवीशील्ड का टीका। - Dainik Bhaskar
(बाएं से) लखनऊ के डीएम अभिषेक प्रकाश व कमिश्नर डीके ठाकुर ने लगवाया कोवीशील्ड का टीका।
  • वैक्सीनेशन के पहले चरण में हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स को लगाई गई थी वैक्सीन
  • अब दूसरे और अंतिम चरण में लखनऊ में करीब तीन हजार फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही

उत्तर प्रदेश में आज फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स (पुलिस और सफाईकर्मी) को कोरोना की वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है। इसमें 60 हजार लोगों को वैक्सीन की डोज दी जाएगी। शुक्रवार को लखनऊ में कमिश्नर डीके ठाकुर और जिलाधिकारी अभिषेक प्रकाश ने टीका लगावाया। कहा कि लोग किसी अफवाह या भ्रम में न पड़ें। उत्साह के साथ बढ़-चढ़कर इस अभियान का हिस्सा बनें। लखनऊ में करीब तीन हजार फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है। राजधानी में बीते गुरुवार को 99 बूथों पर 12,001 लाभार्थियों को वैक्सीन लगाए जाने का लक्ष्य रखा गया था, जिसमें से 63.14 फीसद यानी 7,578 लाभार्थियों ने वैक्सीन लगाई गई।

75 बूथों पर चल रहा टीकाकरण

लखनऊ के अपर मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. एमके सिंह ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को हेल्थ वर्कर्स का आखिरी दौर के साथ फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स के वैक्सीनेशन का पहला दौर शुरू हुआ है। इसके लिए 75 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। 55 बूथों पर फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स और 20 बूथों पर हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। इस बार 2,625 फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स और 6853 हेल्थ वर्कर्स को वैक्सीन लगाने का लक्ष्य है। सभी को कोवीशील्ड वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

कलेक्ट्रेट में टीकाकरण की व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लेते डीएम अभिषेक प्रकाश।
कलेक्ट्रेट में टीकाकरण की व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लेते डीएम अभिषेक प्रकाश।

सीनियर PCS अधिकारियों ने भी लगवाया टीका

जिलाधिकारी अभिषेक प्रकाश समेत 14 से ज्यादा सीनियर पीसीएस अधिकारियों ने भी टीकाकरण करवाया है। फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स के लिए कलेक्ट्रेट में 2 बूथ बनाए गए हैं। कलेक्ट्रेट के अधिकारी, कर्मचारी और राजस्व कर्मी भी टीका लगा रहे हैं। PCS अधिकारी, तहसीलदार और राजस्व कर्मी को भी टीका लगा रहे हैं। शाम 5 बजे तक चलेगा टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम चलेगा।

पीजीआई में पुलिस कमिश्नर डीके ठाकुर, ज्वाइंट सीपी नीलाब्जा चौधरी और नवीन अरोड़ा ने वैक्सीन लगावाई है। पुलिस कमिश्नर डीके ठाकुर ने ऑब्जर्वेशन रूम में आधे घंटे का स्टे लेने के बाद कहा कि आज मैंने वैक्सीन ली है। ये पूरी तरह स्वस्थ व सुरक्षित है। किसी को इसे लेकर भ्रम नहीं रखना चाहिए और सभी लोग बढ़-चढ़कर वैक्सीन लें। जेसीपी लां एंड आर्डर नवीन अरोरा ने कहा कि, ये पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। जल्द ही सीनियर सिटीजन को वैक्सीन दी जाएगी।

25 मार्च से 50 साल के उम्र वालों को लगेगी वैक्‍सीन
प्रदेश में आज फ्रंट लाइन वर्कस को कोविड वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है। जिसमें पुलिसकर्मी, सेना के जवानों, होमगार्ड, सिविल डिफेंस, सफाई कर्मचारी, रेवन्‍यू डिपार्टमेंट के कर्मचारी शामिल हैं। 25 मार्च के बाद 50 साल से ऊपर के लोगों के लिए टीकाकरण अभियान शुरू किया जाएगा।

