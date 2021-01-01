पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

UP में चौथे CIC होंगे पूर्व DG:भवेश कुमार सिंह के नाम पर लगी मुहर, योगी सरकार में 3 साल DG इंटेलिजेंस रहे, 1 साल से खाली था पद

लखनऊएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भवेश कुमार सिंह के नाम पर अंतिम निर्णय मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में गठित कमेटी के द्वारा लिया गया। - Dainik Bhaskar
भवेश कुमार सिंह के नाम पर अंतिम निर्णय मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में गठित कमेटी के द्वारा लिया गया।
  • करीब एक साल से खाली चल रहा था पद, राज्यपाल को भेजी गई फाइल
  • बिहार के सुपौल के रहने वाले हैं भवेश कुमार सिंह

उत्तर प्रदेश में करीब एक साल से खाली पड़े मुख्य सूचना आयुक्त (CIC-Chief Information Commissioner) की कुर्सी पर पूर्व डीजी भावेश कुमार सिंह का चयन किया गया है। भारतीय पुलिस सेवा के सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी भवेश कुमार सिंह प्रदेश के अगले और चौथे राज्य मुख्य सूचना आयुक्त होंगे। मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने भवेश कुमार सिंह के नाम पर अंतिम मुहर लगाई है। तीन सदस्यीय समिति की सिफारिश से संबंधित फाइल प्रदेश की राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल की मंजूरी के लिए राजभवन भेज दी गई है।

कौन हैं IPS भावेश कुमार सिंह?
मूलतः बिहार के सुपौल के मूल निवासी भवेश कुमार सिंह भारतीय पुलिस सेवा के उत्तर प्रदेश कैडर के 1987 बैच के सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी हैं। प्रदेश में वह अलीगढ़, मऊ, मथुरा, मुरादाबाद, शाहजहांपुर, प्रयागराज, बरेली और कानपुर में एसपी/एसएसपी और आगरा और गोरखपुर रेंज के आइजी रह चुके हैं। एक अगस्त 2017 को महानिदेशक (डीजी) के पद पर प्रमोट हुए थे। इसके बाद बीते साल वह डीजी इंटेलिजेंस के पद से रिटायर हुए।

68 अर्जियों की हुई जांच, क्या है नियम?

प्रदेश के मुख्य सूचना आयुक्त के पद के लिए कुल 68 अर्जियां आईं। जिसमें सेवानिवृत जस्टिस अनिल कुमार, वरिष्ठ आईएएस दीपक त्रिवेदी और राज्य सूचना आयुक्त राजीव कपूर, डीजी भवेश कुमार सिंह समेत कई नाम थे। समिति ने जिन सात नामों पर विचार किया उनमें न्यायपालिका, भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा व भारतीय पुलिस सेवा के सेवानिवृत्त अधिकारी तथा आरटीआइ एक्टिविस्ट आदि शामिल थे। इनमें भवेश कुमार सिंह, जस्टिस (रिटायर्ड) अनिल कुमार, राजस्व परिषद अध्यक्ष आइएएस अधिकारी दीपक त्रिवेदी और वर्तमान में सूचना आयुक्त राजीव कपूर, दुष्यंत कुमार, ताहिर हसन नकवी, अशोक कुमार शुक्ला के नामों पर मंथन हुआ।

अंतिम निर्णय मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ की अध्यक्षता में गठित कमेटी के द्वारा लिया गया। नियम है कि अगर आवेदनकर्ता वर्तमान में किसी सरकारी सेवा में है, तो संबंधित प्रशासनिक विभाग के माध्यम से एनओसी के साथ आवेदन आने पर ही उसे स्वीकार किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत में एक्टिव केस घटकर 1.57 लाख हुए, इस मामले में यह दुनिया में 17वें नंबर पर पहुंचा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser