11 माह बाद 'गुरूजी' से सीधे सवाल करेंगे बच्चे:UP में कक्षा 1 से 5 तक एक मार्च से, छठी से 8वीं तक 10 फरवरी से खुलेंगे स्कूल

लखनऊ4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
लॉकडाउन के बाद पिछले साल अप्रैल से बंद चल रहे है स्‍कूलों के परिसर एक बार फिर से बच्‍चों की हंसी, खेलकूद एवं पठन-पाठन की रौनक दिखाई देगी। - Dainik Bhaskar
लॉकडाउन के बाद पिछले साल अप्रैल से बंद चल रहे है स्‍कूलों के परिसर एक बार फिर से बच्‍चों की हंसी, खेलकूद एवं पठन-पाठन की रौनक दिखाई देगी।
  • मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने स्कूलों के खोलने के प्रस्ताव को दी हरी झंडी
  • कोविड-19 प्रोटोकॉल के तहत खुलेंगे स्कूल, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग जैसे नियमों का करना होगा पालन

उत्तर प्रदेश में 11 माह से ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई कर रहे छात्र अब कक्षा में अपने गुरूजी से सीधे रूबरू होकर सवाल कर सकेंगे। कक्षा 1 से 8वीं तक के स्कूल खोलने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ को बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग ने प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजा था। जिस पर अंतिम मुहर लग गई है। बेसिक शिक्षा मंत्री डॉक्टर सतीश द्विवेदी ने बताया कि कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइंस के अनुसार प्राथमिक विद्यालय एवं उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में शिक्षण कार्य जल्द शुरू किया जाएगा। उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय स्तर (कक्षा-6 से 8 तक) के स्कूल 10 फरवरी को खुलेंगे। वहीं प्राथमिक विद्यालय स्तर (कक्षा- 1 से 5 तक) के बच्चों का शिक्षण कार्य 1 मार्च से शुरू होगा।

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग को निर्देश दिया है कि कोरोना काल के पूर्व की तरह जैसे विद्यालय संचालित किए जाते थे। वैसे ही विद्यालय एक बार फिर से संचालित होंगे। हालांकि स्‍कूल स्‍कूल प्रशासन को मास्‍क, थर्मल स्‍कैनर, स्‍वच्‍छता व छात्रों के बीच सोशल डिस्‍टेंसिंग विशेष ध्‍यान देने की हिदायत दी गई है।

स्‍कूलों का हो गया कायाकल्‍प

बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा संचालित प्रदेश के 1.5 लाख से अधिक प्राथमिक व उच्‍च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में 1 करोड़ 83 लाख से अधिक बच्‍चें पढ़ते हैं। 11 महीने बाद एक मार्च को जब प्राथमिक विद्यालय के छात्र अपने स्‍कूल पहुंचेंगे तो उनको बहुत कुछ बदला हुआ नजर आएगा। मुख्‍यमंत्री के निर्देश पर कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान प्रदेश के हजारों स्‍कूलों का कायाकल्‍प किया जा चुका है।

बेसिक शिक्षामंत्री सतीश द्विवेदी।
बेसिक शिक्षामंत्री सतीश द्विवेदी।

लाइब्रेरी के साथ मिलेंगे स्‍मार्ट क्‍लासेज

मुख्‍यमंत्री के निर्देश पर बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा संचालित 80 प्रतिशत से अधिक प्राथमिक व उच्‍च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों का कायाकल्‍प किया जा चुका है। इसमें स्‍कूल में रंगाई पुताई के साथ वॉल पेटिंग, छात्रों के लिए मल्‍टीपल हैंडवॉश व शौचालय बनाए गए है। वहीं, छात्रों से जुड़ी शिक्षण सामग्री स्‍कूलों में पहुंच चुकी है। इसके अलावा छात्रों को बेहतर शिक्षा देने के लिए स्‍कूलों में एक से दो कक्षाओं को स्‍मार्ट क्‍लास के रूप में डेवलप किया जा रहा है। अकेले लखनऊ के 1642 स्‍कूलों से करीब 100 स्‍कूल में स्‍मार्ट क्‍लासेज संचालित होंगी। बीएसए लखनऊ दिनेश कुमार के मुताबिक छात्र जब स्‍कूल पहुंचेंगे तो उनको बहुत कुछ बदला हुआ दिखाई देगा।

सहज पुस्‍तक पढ़ेंगे बच्‍चे

बेसिक शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से कक्षा एक से तीन के छात्रों को सहज पुस्‍तक भी उपलब्‍ध कराई जाएगी। सहज पुस्‍तक में चित्र युक्‍त कहानियां मौजूद है। इससे छात्रों में पढ़ने की प्रवृति डेवलप होगी। लखनऊ के बीएसए दिनेश कुमार ने बताया कि स्‍कूलों में सहज पुस्‍तकें पहुंच चुकी हैं।

