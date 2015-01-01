पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

UP में कड़क हुई सर्दी:पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी का असर अब मैदानी इलाकों पर; पछुआ हवानों ने बढ़ाई गलन, ठिठुरने को मजबूर हुए लोग

लखनऊ19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजधानी लखनऊ में सुबह-शाम घना कोहरा छा जाता है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक अभी इससे निजात नहीं मिलने की संभावना जता रहे हैं।
  • मंगलवार को लखनऊ का अधिकतम ताममान 22.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 10.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा

पहाड़ी क्षेत्रों में बर्फबारी का असर मैदानी इलाकों में दिखने लगा है। पछुआ हवा चलने के कारण ठिठुरन बढ़ गई है। बुधवार सुबह राजधानी की सुबह कोहरे की चादर में लिपटी रही। हालांकि 9 बजे के करीब कोहरा छंट गया। मंगलवार को भी मौसम में ठंडक बनी रही, हालांकि दिन में धूप भी निकली। लेकिन उसमें तपिश ज्यादा नहीं थी। मंगलवार को अधिकतम ताममान 22.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 10.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।

रात में गलन बढ़ी, अलाव का सहारा लेने लगे मुसाफिर

राजधानी लखनऊ में मंगलवार शाम से बर्फीली हवाएं चल रही हैं। इससे गलन बढ़ गई है। रात में निकले मुसाफिर ठिठुरते दिखाई दिए। लोगों ने ठंड दूर करने के लिए अलाव का सहारा लिया। मंगलवार को लखनऊ समेत आसपास के इलाकों में अधिकतर समय बादल छाए रहे‚ लेकिन मौसम शुष्क रहा।

तीन-चार दिनों में ठंड व कोहरे में जबरदस्त होगा इजाफा
मौसम के जानकारों के मुताबिक प्रयागराज, मिर्जापुर‚ वाराणसी‚ गोरखपुर समेत पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के जिलों में बारिश के आसार फिलहाल इस सप्ताह नहीं हैं। आंचलिक मौसम विज्ञान केन्द्र के निदेशक जेपी गुप्ता ने बताया कि तीन–चार दिनों में अधिकतम और न्यूनतम तापमान में अंतर और कम होने की वजह से ठंड व कोहरे में जबरदस्त इजाफा होगा। बुधवार को प्रदेश के अधिकतर जिलों में घना कोहरा छा सकता है।

प्रदेश में पिछले कई दिनों से मौसम पूरी तरह से शुष्क बना हुआ है। दो दिन से मुजफ्फरनगर व मेरठ में कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ी। इस दौरान शीतलहर भी चली। इसके अलावा लखीमपुर खीरी‚ झांसी‚ उरई‚ हमीरपुर में भी दिन के समय कड़ाके की ठंड पड़ी और अधिकतम पारा 4 से 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक नीचे गया। प्रयागराज में दिन का मौसम कुछ गर्म रहा। वहां अधिकतम पारा 28.9 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकार्ड़ हुआ‚ जो सामान्य से 2 डिग्री सेल्सियस ऊपर था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें