बाहुबली MLA की कुर्सी पर खतरा:मुख्तार अंसारी की सदस्यता रद्द करने के लिए विधानसभा अध्यक्ष के पास याचिका, वकील ने अनुच्छेद 190 (4) का हवाला दिया

लखनऊ19 मिनट पहले
  
यह फोटो लखनऊ की है। एक याचिकाकर्ता ने मुख्तार अंसारी की विधायकी रद्द करने के लिए याचिका दाखिल की।
  • वाराणसी के रहने वाले सुधीर सिंह ने वकील के माध्यम से दाखिल की याचिका
  • कहा- 60 दिन से अधिक सत्र में अनुपस्थित रहने के चलते रद्द हो सकती है सदस्यता

रंगदारी के मामले में पंजाब के रोपड़ जेल में बंद बाहुबली विधायक मुख्तार अंसारी की सदस्यता रद्द करने के लिए विधानसभा अध्यक्ष हृदय नारायण दीक्षित के यहां याचिका दाखिल की गई है। यह याचिका वाराणसी के रहने वाले सुधीर सिंह ने अपने एक वकील के माध्यम से दाखिल की। सुधीर सिंह ने कहा है कि बिना अनुमति के विधानसभा सदस्य होने के बाद लापता विधायक की सदस्यता रद्द की जाए।

अनुच्छेद 190 (4) के तहत याचिका दायर कर मांग की गई
आर्टिकल 190 (4) के तहत भारतीय संविधान के अनुसार लगातार 60 दिन तक सत्र में अनुपस्थित रहने वाले विधायक की सदस्यता रद्द की जा सकती है। विधानसभा सीट खाली की जा सकती है। सुधीर सिंह ने मऊ की सदर सीट को खाली कर चुनाव कराने की मांग की है। 10 सालों से जेल में बंद मुख्तार अंसारी मऊ सीट से चुने जाने के बाद भी संवैधानिक दायित्वों का निर्वाहन नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। सुधीर सिंह ने कहा कि विधानसभा के किसी भी सत्र या संविधानिक चर्चा में नहीं शामिल मुख्तार अंसारी रद्द की जाए।

संविधान का दिया हवाला
याचिकाकर्ता सुधीर सिंह के वकील एडवोकेट अशोक पांडेय ने बताया कि, यह संविधान में कानून है। अगर कोई भी विधानसभा सदस्य अगर विधानसभा अध्यक्ष से बिना अनुमति लिए या कारण बताए वह सदन से गायब है तो उनकी सदस्यता रद्द हो सकती है। एडवोकेट ने बताया कि, बीते साढ़े तीन साल से मऊ विधायक विधानसभा या विधानसभा सत्र में नहीं शामिल हुए हैं।

